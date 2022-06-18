Report: Magic Make Terrence Ross Available in Trade Talks Ahead of Draft

With the NBA Draft is just five days away, the Orlando Magic have a lot to look forward to this offseason. Not only will they end up with a top-tier draft prospect with the No. 1 overall pick, but they'll also have to figure out some things with the rest of their roster through free agency or trades.

One potential trade option for the Magic could be moving on from shooting guard Terrence Ross, who put up career-worst shooting numbers in his sixth season with Orlando. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games.

Ross has been on the trade market before, and according to a report by HoopsHype, he's made available yet again ahead of the draft. However, the Magic might have to lower their asking price for him this time around.

"Terrence Ross is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Previously at the trade deadline, the asking price for Ross was a first-round pick," writes Michael Scotto.

"With Ross now owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics."

Orlando could look to trade Ross to a team with a large enough TPE (trade player exception) to absorb his salary. The Boston Celtics ($17.1 million) and Portland Trail Blazers ($20.8 million) are the only teams that currently possess a TPE big enough to take on Ross.

