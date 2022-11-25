76ers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic come into a game healthier than its opponent for what seems like the first time all season long.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-13) look to get back to its winning ways when the Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) come to town.

The Magic has dealt with a boatload of injuries all season long, but appear to be healing. The team is expected to see the return of Paolo Banchero (ankle) after a seven-game absence and Moe Wagner (heel) could make his season debut after suffering an injury just before the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers come into this contest more banged up than the Magic. The team's three leading scorers ... James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid ... are all dealing with foot injuries and won't play Friday.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

76ers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 25 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

76ers vs. Magic Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden (OUT - foot)

Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)

Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)

Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)

Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

76ers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Philadelphia 76ers

PG D'Angelo Russell

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Karl-Anthony Towns

C Rudy Gobert

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

