Should Magic reconsider reuniting with former top pick?
It has been 903 days since Victor Oladipo last played in an NBA game, but the 33-year-old guard is still trying to fight for another opportunity in the league.
"As long as there's a rectangle and people there competing, I'm going to play at the highest level I can," Oladipo, a 10-year NBA vet, said recently to ClutchPoints' Tomar Azarly. "The NBA is where I'm supposed to be at. And if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready. I've been ready, if I'm being honest.”
Oladipo last played for the Miami Heat in 2023, rupturing his patellar tendon in Game 3 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was Oladipo's third major knee injury since 2019, which ultimately led to the Heat trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder the following summer.
Should the Magic reconsider bringing back Victor Oladipo, drafted No. 2 overall by Orlando in the 2013 NBA Draft? Let's talk about it!
The Magic still has one available roster spot:
Oladipo spent his first three seasons in Orlando. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals in 224 games (167 starts) before getting traded on draft night (2016) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Serge Ibaka.
It was a disastrous move.
Ibaka only played 56 games with Orlando before getting flipped to Toronto for Terrance Ross and a 2017 first-round pick the following summer. Meanwhile, Oladipo made both an All-Star and an All-Defensive team two seasons later while winning the league's Most Improved Player award with the Indiana Pacers.
Now, the Magic have an opportunity to take a flyer with their last spot, and reunite with Oladipo, if they choose to.
Take it with a grain of salt. But he's impressed in a pair of preseason games with the Guangzhou Loong Lions (CBA), who have played a pair of exhibition games against the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.
In those two games, Oladipo's averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals on 51.6 percent shooting (16-31) and 62.1 percent true shooting. The 6-foot-4 guard looked as spry as he did before the injury with great activity on both ends.
Currently, Orlando is $1.2 million below the first apron and $13.1 million below the second apron, according to Spotrac. While they have one open two-way spot available, Oladipo is ineligible because he has more than four years of service time.
Thus, he will only be eligible to sign a standard contract, where it would count just $2.3 million against the Magic's cap -- putting them over the first apron.
Orlando could also opt to sign him midseason for the prorated minimum, but nearly half the season would need to expire before they could sign him while staying under the first apron.
It's not a move it has to make. The Magic are banking on leaps from at least two of Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva, plus potential impact from rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda (if they see the floor).
That said, if team president Jeff Weltman wants another combo guard/wing for depth purposes, there are worse options than taking a cheap flyer on Oladipo, who's aiming for one last chance despite his lengthy injury history.
