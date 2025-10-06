Jamahl Mosley needs to make some changes with Magic
The Orlando Magic are going into their fifth season with Jamahl Mosley as their head coach, but they are expected to play differently than they have in their previous four.
The biggest change revolving around the Magic going into their 2025-26 season is the pace in which they play. Mosley hopes the Magic will play faster than they have in years past.
"In the beginning we talk about the aspect of conditioning. You've got to be in shape to be able to play that we're going to the way we're going to play. And so for us to do that, you've got to play yourself to exhaustion. And if you're tired, call for a sub. We'll get you out. We'll get somebody in that can keep the same level of play up that you do, and that's going to take having a deep rotation at times," Mosley said.
In recent years, the Magic and the rest of the league has slanted towards smaller rotations, especially in the playoffs. However, after the recent success from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, who ran 10-11 players in their rotations, there's reason to believe the top teams will be calling for more substitutions in the upcoming season.
Now, the Magic are in a position to call for more players to help out. Luckily for them, they have the depth capable of lasting through a long season.
Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. will be the starting lineup, but players like Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze and Moe Wagner will also have key roles. Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Noah Penda could also see playing time at some point during the season.
The Magic have the means to play at a fast, efficient level, so expect them to showcase some different looks this season.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Why the Orlando Magic need Jalen Suggs back soon
Jamahl Mosley gets honest about Magic's expectations
Magic have one major thing to fix before season begins
Magic star Paolo Banchero can reach new heights