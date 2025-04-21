What the Magic Said After Losing Game 1 to the Celtics, 103-86
BOSTON – Despite 59 points from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series on Sunday, 103-86.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Orlando's star forwards met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's part of what they had to say:
Jamahl Mosley
On what he liked and didn't like in the loss...
"That first half, I really liked our ability – they got it to 12, we pushed out way back into the game with that poise and that fight there. I liked our physicality to a degree. Did not like the 15 turnovers for 24 points, you've got to give yourself a chance there. So our ability to take care of the basketball I think is going to be very key for us against them."
On how the Magic get more offense besides Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner...
"I think it's just the ability to play faster. When we step into the game, just being able to know that when we get the stops, we've got to get out and run and make sure we're putting pressure on the rim early. I think it really is just about us pushing the pace, attacking downhill, and trusting that when our defense does get the stop, we've got to convert on the other end."
On the Magic's defense against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown...
"I think we did a very good job on those guys. Made it tough on them, made it difficult for them to get easy shots. They had a couple blow-bys to the rim, but for the most part, it was the Derrick White’s of the world, the Payton Pritchard coming off the bench for 19 – two guys you don’t necessarily account for coming up with 49 points. I think we’ve got to do a better job there, and we've got to know who we're guarding, how we're guarding them, and understanding the personnel in those moments and what guys are capable of doing.”
Franz Wagner
On Boston's third-quarter run...
"I think we got a little stagnant on offense, and that's when they're a really good defensive team. I think they got a couple easy threes in transition. They want to shoot a lot of threes, and that's when they go on big runs."
Paolo Banchero
On defending Boston top-to-bottom and the challenges of that...
"That's something that, as a team, we harped on coming in, that they do have two main guys, but it's really the other guys that kill you. We just have to do a better job of getting those guys off the line, because they really kill you from three. Pritchard four threes, Derrick White seven threes, Jrue Holiday three threes; that's the game right there. You do a good job on the main guys, but some of the role guys on the wings, they kill you, so we have to do a better job of taking them away."
Up Next
Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
