Magic have unexpected entry in latest injury report

The Orlando Magic are traveling to the West Coast for a four-game road trip that begins against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Magic are not at its healthiest going on the road with four players currently on the injury report. Here is a look at who is not healthy for the Magic:

Tristan da Silva

da Silva has been the biggest surprise on the injury report added on Wednesday with a right shoulder contusion. The second-year forward out of Colorado likely suffered the injury in the team's last game against the New York Knicks, but his status was not changed until the injury report.

If da Silva were to miss any time with his shoulder injury, the Magic would likely rely on players like Jonathan Isaac and rookie Noah Penda to fill his spot in the rotation.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs

Suggs picked up a hip injury in the team's last game against the Knicks in Las Vegas. He will be out for the team's game against the Nuggets, which will be a big loss for Orlando's backcourt.

Anthony Black will likely start in Suggs' place when the Magic play the Nuggets, but the fact that he is traveling on the road trip suggests that he may be available to play in any of the final three games.

Franz Wagner

Unlike Suggs, Wagner is still recovering from his high ankle sprain he suffered against the Knicks from just over a week ago. Wagner is not expected to play for the next several weeks, and he won't be seeing the court until the new year.

Moe Wagner

There is a good chance that Franz's brother Moe, who has been recovering from a torn ACL surgery he had back in January of this year, sees the court sooner.

Wagner is inching closer to a return, but it won't happen during the Magic's road trip since he is not traveling with the team. Once the team returns for a two-game homestand from Dec. 26-27, that could be a chance for him to come back.

Tipoff between the Magic and Nuggets is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

