NBA Announces Full Schedule for Magic-Celtics First-Round Playoff Series
ORLANDO, Fla. – By virtue of their 25-point victory Tuesday night, the Orlando Magic advanced from the Play-In Tournament to the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
Orlando will meet the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven first-round series.
A little past 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, the league released the full schedule for every possible matchup between the Magic and Celtics. The full schedule is as follows:
NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
All times eastern. TV and tip time designations will be updated as needed.
Game 1: Orlando at Boston, Sunday, April 20, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Orlando at Boston, Wednesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Boston at Orlando, Friday, April 25, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Boston at Orlando, Sunday, April 27, 7:00 p.m., TNT
Game 5 (if necessary): Orlando at Boston, Tuesday, April 29, time and TV to be determined
Game 6 (if necessary): Boston at Orlando, Thursday, May 1, time and TV to be determined
Game 7 (If necessary): Orlando at Boston, Saturday, May 3, time and TV to be determined
This is Orlando's second consecutive playoff appearance and the 18th overall in the franchise's 36-year history.
Tickets for Orlando's first-round playoff series, including group packages and hospitality suites, go on sale Wednesday, April 16. Presale begins at 10 a.m. ET, then all tickets are made available for purchase at 1 p.m. ET.
Tickets can be purchased through the team's website or by calling 407-89-MAGIC (62442). Fans are encouraged to sign up for early ticket access.
Magic season ticket holders are given first priority for postseason tickets, the team said.
All Magic games during the first round of the NBA playoffs will be locally aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida (if not on ABC). Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Audio Network.
The Magic and Celtics met three times this season, with Orlando winning the season series 2-1. Boston won 61 games regular-season games, and is the reigning champion after winning the franchise's NBA-record 18th title last summer.
Orlando and Boston have met three previous times in the NBA playoffs:
- 2010 Eastern Conference Finals: 4-2 Boston
- 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-2 Orlando
- 1995 Eastern Confernece First Round: 3-1 Orlando
