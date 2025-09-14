Who will have the most All-Stars in the state of Florida this season?
The streak goes back two decades.
In every season since 2003-04, the Miami Heat have had at least one All-Star.
In 10 seasons, they had at least two.
In the past four seasons, it's been just one. Jimmy Butler, then Bam Adebayo, Adebayo again, and then Tyler Herro.
With the All-Star format reportedly changing yet again, this time to two 8-man United States teams and one World team, it's not clear if any of the Heat's top players will have a clear path to get there. It would seem that Herro, Adebayo and Norman Powell (who was close to All-Star status) last season would be the most likely to challenge for a U.S. squad, with Andrew Wiggins (Canada) and Nikola Jovic (Serbia) the Heat's extreme longshots for a World spot.
So who has the best shot? Does anyone?
It depends on the Heat's start, of course.
The Heat's players don't figure to do so well with the fan part of voting. But if Miami is in a top six spot in the Eastern Conference around the time of coach and player voting -- that format is yet to be determined -- then Adebayo tends to get a long look. Coaches in particular appreciate what he contributes. But he needs to get out of the gate better than he did last season.
Herro's numbers may be somewhat depressed by Powell's presence, and they may cancel each other out some. It won't be easy to get one of those 16 American spots, so he will need to stay above 20 points per game on strong efficiency -- with a winning record.
The Orlando Magic are seemingly better positioned -- with Paolo Banchero poised for another breakout (and a spot on one of the U.S. teams) and Franz Wagner coming off a strong summer, and a candidate for the World squad. Desmond Bane may get a look too, if the Magic look like a contender and his addition is a reason.