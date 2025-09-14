The Magic Insider

Feb 6, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The streak goes back two decades.

In every season since 2003-04, the Miami Heat have had at least one All-Star.

In 10 seasons, they had at least two.

In the past four seasons, it's been just one. Jimmy Butler, then Bam Adebayo, Adebayo again, and then Tyler Herro.

With the All-Star format reportedly changing yet again, this time to two 8-man United States teams and one World team, it's not clear if any of the Heat's top players will have a clear path to get there. It would seem that Herro, Adebayo and Norman Powell (who was close to All-Star status) last season would be the most likely to challenge for a U.S. squad, with Andrew Wiggins (Canada) and Nikola Jovic (Serbia) the Heat's extreme longshots for a World spot.

So who has the best shot? Does anyone?

It depends on the Heat's start, of course.

The Heat's players don't figure to do so well with the fan part of voting. But if Miami is in a top six spot in the Eastern Conference around the time of coach and player voting -- that format is yet to be determined -- then Adebayo tends to get a long look. Coaches in particular appreciate what he contributes. But he needs to get out of the gate better than he did last season.

Herro's numbers may be somewhat depressed by Powell's presence, and they may cancel each other out some. It won't be easy to get one of those 16 American spots, so he will need to stay above 20 points per game on strong efficiency -- with a winning record.

Paolo Banchero
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are seemingly better positioned -- with Paolo Banchero poised for another breakout (and a spot on one of the U.S. teams) and Franz Wagner coming off a strong summer, and a candidate for the World squad. Desmond Bane may get a look too, if the Magic look like a contender and his addition is a reason.

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

