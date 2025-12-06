Magic beat Heat in Paolo Banchero's return from injury

The Orlando Magic are back in the win column after a 106-105 victory against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center.

With less than a minute to go, Norman Powell drove to the basket and made a lay-up to cut the Heat deficit to a single point.

On the ensuing possession, Desmond Bane missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a two-possession game again. Powell had a chance to give the Heat a lead, but he missed and the ball was knocked out of bounds by the Magic, giving Miami the ball with 5.7 seconds to go.

With a chance to win, Bam Adebayo couldn't get his 3-point attempt to drop, putting the Magic on top with a one-point victory.

Magic get close win vs. Heat

Paolo Banchero returned after 10 games on the sidelines with a groin strain. He played in just 20 minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds.

With Banchero limited, it was Franz Wagner who stepped up the most for the Magic. He scored a game-high 32 points on 12 of 22 shooting from the floor with four 3-point makes. Jalen Suggs was behind him with 22 points while Anthony Black had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench.

For the Heat, Powell dropped 28 points, shouldering the load vacated by Tyler Herro, who was out for the game with a toe injury. Adebayo was next on the scoring list with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16), Andrew Wiggins (13), and Davion Mitchell (10) joined them in double figures.

The Magic have played things close as of late. In their 23 games so far this season, nine have been decided by five points or less, including the last four. The Magic are 3-1 in those games, proving that they can play clutch basketball down on both ends the stretch.

The Magic are back in action on Sunday when they take on the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

