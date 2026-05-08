Grading the Orlando Magic's 2025-26 season

We are now five days removed from the Orlando Magic's unfortunate exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, choking away a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons -- again -- en route to another early exit. How would we grade their season?! Let's examine!

Ethan Skolnick: C

I don't think there's any way to view this season as anything less than a disappointment, considering where preseason expectations were set, following the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane.

Bane wasn't the problem -- he played every game -- but injuries to Franz Wagner, apparent friction between Paolo Banchero and the since-departed Jamahl Mosley, and a lack of depth and shooting eventually did the Magic win.

What's remarkable is that everything could have been salvaged had Wagner not gotten hurt again in the first round series against Detroit, but he did, and the Magic crashed and burned in the final six quarters. At least it should be clear now: Orlando may have a new coach, but it will still need more shooters and a true point to really challenge in the East.

Jeremy Brener: C+

The Orlando Magic should view this season as a failure because they are still not playing basketball after the first round. They made a concerted effort to accomplish this goal by acquiring Desmond Bane over the offseason, but injuries and some dysfunction on the offensive end of the floor halted their season earlier than expected.

The season wasn't a complete failure as the squad got closer to some clarity with the current roster, while realizing that they have something to work with.

So much went wrong for the Magic this season, but the fact that they won 45 games and managed to take a 60-win team to seven games in the first round is a sign that the team is not moving backwards.

Matt Hanifan: C-

I was tempted to go lower. Many -- myself included -- thought Orlando would get back on track and parlay their strong momentum from the summer into possibly their 50-win season since 2010-11. At the very least, we expected the Magic to be one of the best in a wide-open East.

Wrong, and wrong.

While they finished with 45 wins, the Magic significantly underwhelmed this season. They were crushed by injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs once again, but even beyond that, they slipped defensively and Banchero's disconnect with Mosley appeared apparent.

There were bright spots, such as Anthony Black's breakout. But there weren't many.