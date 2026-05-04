3 head coaching candidates to replace Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic have moved on from head coach Jamahl Mosley following their Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Mosley, 47, went 189-221 in five seasons. Mosley helped change the team's culture defensively, though they were never able to win a playoff series under him.

Now, president Jeff Weltman, who reportedly signed a contract extension earlier this season, will lead a new search. Who would be three viable candidates? Let's explore!

Honorable mentions: Sean Sweeney, Spurs; Mike Budenholzer; Tom Thibodeau; James Borrego, Pelicans; Johnnie Bryant, Cavaliers;

Billy Donovan:

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Donovan, who will turn 61-years-old later this month, has long been linked to the Magic job, and for good reason. Although it would be understandable if some may be scarred by him taking the job ahead of 2007-08, only to return to Florida one day after his introductory press conference.

Donovan mutually parted ways with the Bulls earlier this offseason after six seasons. Outside of 2025-26, Donovan largely overachieved with the subpar rosters he was provided in The Windy City. Their roster construction(s) throughout his tenure was remarkably flawed, highlighted by six of their top rotation players this season being 6-foot-7 or smaller.

The Bulls were fairly mediocre under Donovan's tenure, however, though I think he'd fare better with a bigger, more veteran-laden group, apropos to his time in Oklahoma City, where they never failed to win fewer than 44 regular season games.

Terry Stotts:

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Terry Stotts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stotts, 68, has spent his last two seasons as an assistant in Golden State after nine seasons (2012-21) as the Portland Trail Blazers' head coach. In Portland, Stotts went 402-318 (.558) with three 50-win campaigns, including one Western Conference Finals appearance in 2018-19.

Under Mosley, the Magic's offense ran stagnant in the half-court. It lacked ingenuity and modernization, where Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane had to create from a pile of strawberries. That's never going to work.

Stotts, on the other hand, is a good offensive mind. His Trail Blazers were consistently among the league's best offensively, and the longtime head coach's "blocker-mover" motion-laden scheme helped reinvigorate the Warriors' offense the last two seasons.

Sam Cassell:

Jan 3, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla (left) with assistant coach Sam Cassell in the second half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is not sourced, but I think it's more likely than not that the Magic go with a candidate with head coaching experience. If they decide to steer clear from that (again), then I think it's worth giving Cassell, a highly respected assistant, a look.

With championship experience both as a player and coach, Cassell is widely respected for his player development (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, John Wall) and relationships formed over his near-two-decade run as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

He's one of the NBA's top assistant coaches and has paid his dues. Cassell, 56, has interviewed for multiple jobs, but hasn't quite gotten the gig yet. I don't think he would be a bad candidate, but that's just my two cents.