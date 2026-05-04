3 Reasons Why the Magic Fired Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic are moving forward to the next season without head coach Jamahl Mosley, who was fired following the team's Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic led the series 3-1 and were poised to become one of five teams in NBA history to pull out a first-round upset of a 1-seed as an 8-seed, but they couldn't finish things despite a valiant effort in Game 5, crumbled on the offensive end in the second half of Game 6 by surrendering a 24-point lead and failed to recover from the crushing loss with another dud in Game 7.

Here are three reasons why the Magic felt it was time to move on from Mosley:

Not Getting Over the Hump

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham talks to Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The decision to part ways with Mosley signals a shift in the front office’s patience, moving from a developmental mindset to a result-oriented one. While Mosley was instrumental in establishing a top-tier defensive culture and overseeing the maturation of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the inability to close out a 3-1 lead against the Pistons suggests a ceiling was reached.

In the NBA, the jump from scary young team to legitimate contender often requires a different tactical approach. By making this move now, the Magic are betting that the foundational work is done, but the finishing touches require a coach with a proven track record, like Mike Budenholzer or Billy Donovan, of winning high-stakes series.

Coaches in the NBA have an average lifespan of three years, so Mosley's five is above average, especially for someone that has yet to lead the Magic to a playoff series win.

Had Mosley coached the Magic to victory over the Pistons, there's a decent chance Orlando wouldn't have made a change.

Offensive Woes

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley walks off after the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The collapse in Games 6 and 7 highlighted an issue that has plagued the Magic all season: a stagnant half-court offense.

During the regular season, Orlando ranked in the bottom third of the league in offensive rating, often relying on individual brilliance rather than cohesive spacing or creative sets. In the postseason, the Pistons exploited this by clogging the paint and daring the Magic’s non-shooters to beat them.

Outside of Banchero's efforts, the Magic went ice-cold when it came to shooting in the final six quarters of the series.

From the 2nd half of game 6 to the end of game 7 everyone not named Paolo Banchero shot 20-76 on the Orlando Magic



6 quarters



20 made shots — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) May 3, 2026

Mosley’s defense-first philosophy kept the team competitive, but the lack of an evolving offensive system meant that when the defense finally faltered, there was no safety net. A new offensive architect is a necessity to unlock the full potential of Banchero and the supporting cast around him.

A New Voice Could Change Things

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Sometimes, a locker room simply reaches a point of saturation with a specific message. After several years of hearing about process and growth, a team can become desensitized to the same voice, especially after a traumatic playoff exit.

Bringing in a new head coach provides an immediate reset for the roster’s hierarchy and accountability standards. This change allows the Magic to aggressively pursue veterans in free agency who might have been hesitant to join a developing system, signaling to the league that Orlando is officially open for business as a championship hunter.

A fresh perspective can often identify internal roster inefficiencies that a long-tenured coach might overlook due to loyalty or familiarity.