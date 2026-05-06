3 Magic trade chips who could be moved this offseason

The Orlando Magic will have a big offseason ahead, especially after their embarrassing defeat in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs to the Detroit Clippers. They need to find a head coach, but there are plenty of uncomfortable conversations that should be had about who stays -- and who goes.

Since they aren't operating with a ton of cap flexibility, which players could be on the move?! Here are three candidates!

Goga Bitadze:

One of the Magic's biggest strength the last few seasons has been their frontcourt depth. Bitadze arrived in February of 2023 after being waived by Indiana, and has been a mainstay off the Magic bench the last three-and-a-half seasons.

However, he's entering the final year of a three-year, $25 million extension he signed ahead of 2024-25. Last year, Bitadze's role in the Magic rotation began to deteriorate after Moe Wagner's return (torn ACL) in January, even though he reclaimed his role in the rotation in the postseason.

Still, Bitadze's role remains uncertain entering 2026-27, and he'll be due $7.6 million (4.6 percent of cap) as an expiring. Whether he's used to either shed money for pick capital, or a salary filler in a bigger deal, there's a world where Bitadze gets moved this summer.

Wendell Carter Jr.

I'm not trying to tear apart the Magic's big man rotation. But here me out here.

Carter's impact has flown under the radar. This season, he averaged 11.8 points, his most since 2022-23, and 7.4 rebounds across 29.3 minutes per game on 51.2/31.9/79.2 shooting splits. He held his own against Pistons star big Jalen Duren, and has excelled at the little things during his time in Orlando.

That said, Carter is due $18.1M, $19.5M and $21.0M (team option) over the next three seasons, respectively. That's not an exorbitant amount, but that's not nothing. If the Magic want to upgrade without ripping apart its core, look no further than the 6-foot-10 big as one who may be consolidated.

Jalen Suggs:

This may stir some controversy. But there needs to be an honest conversation here.

Suggs, who will be 25-years-old in June, is the Magic's heartbeat. But he's missed at least 35 percent of his team's games in four of his five seasons due to myriad lower body injuries, and has shot above 34.0 percent from 3-point range just once.

Suggs was dreadful offensively in the postseason and is 27-of-102 (26.5 percent) from beyond the arc in 14 career playoff games. His impact defensively never ceases to amaze me; he's capable of being in four different places at once.

He'll be due $115.5 million over the next four seasons, albeit on a frontloaded deal, and will allocate for at least 14 percent of the cap each year. The Magic brass must contemplate whether that's palatable to clutch on to in this two-apron era. And if it's not, explore the market.