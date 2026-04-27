What makes the Orlando Magic dangerous is how many different players can shine in their role.

The Magic's depth of talented players with team-first attitudes creates an environment where everyone feels free to play their game or move the ball knowing they may get an even better look when the ball finds its way back to them.

Between Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, and Tristan da Silva, any of Orlando's top-7 rotation players can pop off for 15-20+ Points in the right matchup on a hot shooting night, create advantages with the ability to dribble-pass-shoot, or thrive in their positional responsibilities, like Carter's versatile defense and glass-cleaning effort or Bane's shooting precision and team shot creation.

Orlando finished their Game 3 victory similar to how they won their Game 1 matchup, with a balanced scoring effort of 5 scorers between 14-25 points, with Game 3 Bane and Banchero logging 25 each.

Wendell Carter 17 REB playoff game first since Dwight Howard

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wendell Carter Jr. is the prime example of someone shining in his role for this Magic squad.

For a player who can do a little bit of everything on the court to sacrifice potential scoring touches and more shots in theory by doing whatever this Magic team needs in reality shows Carter's selfless nature, team-first mindset, and effectiveness of his two-way versatility.

His short-roll playmaking in the pick-and-roll is huge as one of Orlando's best connector playmakers after creating an advantage as a roller in the paint, keeping a head up for kickout threes.

Carter can hold his own anywhere on defense, whether that's guarding Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren on one possession, switching onto Cade Cunningham another to force a pass out and even block his shot, or boxing out Isaiah Stewart on another play for to finish the defensive stop by securing the board.



Wendell's ability to truly defend 1-5 on switches, outeffort everyone on the floor for hard screens, rim-rolls, and rebounds, while offering help defense protecting the rim adds up to one of the most versatile defensive big men skill sets in the league.



Other than a handful of mean helpside blocks, Jalen Duren has practically disappeared for Detroit in this series, and Carter's two-way versatility and willingness to do the dirty work is a big reason why.

In Game 3, Wendell Carter Jr. showed the production of that effort, pulling down 17 rebounds on the game, including a huge one late in the clutch, racking up the most rebounds in a playoff game of any Magic player since Dwight Howard in 2011, via Magic PR.

most rebounds in a playoff game by a Magic player since Dwight Howard !



shout to Dell pic.twitter.com/WtbtCHX5QZ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 26, 2026

Game 3 Bane's 7 3PM ties Magic record set by "3-D" Dennis Scott

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Orlando's Bash Bros Bane & Suggs splashed 10 threes in Game 3 at Home in Orlando, which is more than they made in Game 1 and 2 on the Road in Detroit combined. (9 3PM)



The Magic have a 2-1 lead with two of the next three in GM 4 & GM 6 on Orlando's home floor.



This bodes well for the odds of shooting variance falling in Orlando's favor, as the Magic's best shooters and role players shoot and score much better at home.

In his first home playoff game for the team, Game 3 Bane made Magic history, tying "3-D" Dennis Scott with 7 3PM in a playoff game.

Bane found a rhythm early and kept the hot hand shooting often, splashing threes consistently throughout, along with one crazy tough turnaround corner three, in case you weren't impressed enough by the efficiency and wanted to see him up the degree of difficulty.

Game 3 Bane was playing H.O.R.S.E. in a Playoff game pic.twitter.com/MbP6Gn3bHc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 26, 2026

Bane has not missed a game for Orlando this season.

Bane's scoring presence adds a dimension to this team that bends the defense from deep and at the rim on and off the ball, adding a real force of gravity to counter the downhill playmaking wings.

When Bane and Orlando's best 3pt shooters get clean looks from deep and give the Magic a fighting chance in the 3pt margin, this team suddenly becomes strong and balanced in nearly all areas.

If the Magic continue to make their own '3pt luck' and continue to match or surpass Detroit's defensive intensity making winning effort plays that lead to points off turnovers, this Orlando team can not only win this series, they can compete with any playoff team in the East.