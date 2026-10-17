Results don't matter too much during the preseason, but the Orlando Magic ended on the right side of the win column with a 135-116 win over the Miami Heat in their final tune-up before the regular season.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, as three should-be rotation players -- Noah Penda, Jase Richardson and Franz Wagner -- all left with different injuries. But there were still a number of things that went right for them not only Friday, but the last two weeks. Let's examine!

Improved Ball Movement:

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will talk about the Magic's modified (?) shot diet shortly. But both the eye test and numbers suggest one of the bigger (positive) discrepencies from last year to this preseason was better ball movement.

For any offense, ball and player movement is incredibly important; utilizing the second, third and even fourth side of the floor with a steady dose of paint touches is important. Sometimes, it's beneficial to pass up a good shot if you directly help your teammate get a great shot.

The Magic capped off preseason with the third-highest offensive rating, third-highest assist percentage, sixth-lowest turnover rate, third-highest assist-to-turnover percentage and sixth-highest true shooting percentage. The offense flowed smoother than it ever did under Jamahl Mosley, although the most important barometer is that it translates to regular season success.

Modified Shot Diet?:

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand that people are sick of teams and certain individual players from chucking threes like it's a layup line. But what's been missing from the Magic's offense for much of the last dozen-plus years was an increase in 3-point volume. A lot of that rests in part because they didn't have the personnel to successfully lean into that shot diet.

Last year, despite adding Desmond Bane, one of the best shooters in the NBA, the Magic had the seventh-worst 3-point attempt rate at 34.7 percent. They also attempted the sixth-fewest open threes -- which NBA.com categorizes as attempts with the closest defender within 4-6 feet -- with bottom-third conversion rates on both open- and wide-open (6+ feet) attempts at 32.3 and 36.8 percent, respectively.

However, this preseason, there appeared to be a general shift in shot diet. Orlando ranked in the top-6 in 3-point attempts per 100 possessions, burying 38.8 percent of them, the third-best leaguewide. Bane and Tristan da Silva were the primary beneficiaries, but to tie into our previous point, better ball and player movement resulted in more wide-open looks from deep.

Good process will eventually lead to good results. Let's hope it carries over into the regular season.

A new train conductor?:

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday's injury aside, one of the biggest winners of the preseason was Franz Wagner. He averaged 11.8 points on 64.8 percent true shooting across their four games. Though they leaned into his playmaking more frequently, as he averaged 6.0 assists in 17.7 minutes, equating to roughly 12.2 assists per 36. Over an 82-game season, he's never averaged more than 5.1 per 36.

Orlando optimized Wagner's usage with more pick-and-rolls with him as a ballhandler and more read-and-react. His playmaking has always been one of his best tools, but it was never tapped into as much as it was over this microscopic four-game sample -- especially since it set up Banchero for more success as a screener, rim runner and cutter off-ball.

This development is important because of the Magic's lack of a pure point guard. Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter are all more combo guards than they are actual point guards. And the Magic's last pure point guard (Tyus Jones) did essentially nothing last year.

Thus, Wagner looked like he was the Magic's de-facto point guard, which could be a recipe for success until Orlando finds a legitimate one.