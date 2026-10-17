3 Magic Injuries in Preseason Finale, Including Franz Wagner

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic's injury report is a little longer after their preseason finale against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center.

A trio of Orlando's rotation players — Noah Penda, Jase Richardson and Franz Wagner — all left the Magic's game early against the Heat. Here's a look at their prognoses:

Noah Penda

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja shoots a three point basket against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penda exited the game in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and did not return. Penda has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout part of training camp, and it appears this is a reaggravation of that.

This is a bit worrisome, considering that this is a recurring injury, but he has been able to play a few games after the injury with no issue. The hope is that he hasn't suffered a serious injury and he can be ready for the regular season.

Jase Richardson

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney talks with guard Jase Richardson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson has a sore lower back, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the game against the Heat. Richardson played in just seven minutes but was scoreless in his time on the floor.

Richardson's injury was the least obvious of the three and is likely just a precautionary measure to ensure his discomfort doesn't worsen, especially in an exhibition game.

Franz Wagner

Miami Heat guard-forward Klay Thompson drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner's injury looks to be the most concerning of the three, especially given his role for the team. Wagner played the opening minutes of the third quarter with the rest of the starters but began favoring his right shoulder after taking the three-point shot.

Wagner was substituted out of the game for Tristan da Silva shortly after. He went to the locker room and is not expected to return to the contest.

The severity of Wagner's injury remains to be seen. The fact that it was a non-contact injury and his history of missing time should have Magic fans holding their breath a little bit. There isn't a ton of information to build off of, but it could range from a minor hiccup to something serious. He will likely need a little extra treatment from the training staff tonight and then we will see how he responds in the coming days.

Penda, Richardson and Wagner have until Wednesday to heal for the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on WFTV Channel 9 or stream it on DAZN or NBA League Pass.