5 Magic Grades after Loss to Philadelphia 76ers
For the third game in row, the Orlando Magic fell short, this time to the Philadelphia 76ers in a game where they were missing 3 of their best players. The Magic's big 3 had an impressive showing, combining for 78 poiints, but they could not overcome the defensive woes they had. The new faster paces offense is taking some time to gel, and during this time, opposing teams are taking advantage. Tyrese dropped 43 poiints on the Magic, the most by any player this season, and rookie VJ Edgecomb added another 26 points. While the Magic still have work to do to get this team on track, there were signs of life in last night's game. Let's take a look at how the players graded versus the 76ers.
Paolo Banchero had his best game of the season on the offensive end, scoring 32 points on an efficient 55% shooting and was the lone bright spot from the free throw line where he was 11/11. He also continued to showcase his defensive skillset with the 3 blocks that he added. This level of efficiency is what this Magic team will need for them to be successful moving forward, so look for him to build on this impressive performance.
Desmond Bane had his most efficient night in a Magic jersey, scoring 24 points on 58% shooting. The main gap in Bane's play was on the defensive side, where the guards of Maxey & Edgecomb went on a tear. The Magic were hoping to get someone alongside Jalen Suggs who could create problems for opposing backcourts, but the duo has still a ways to go before reaching their full defensive potential.
Anthony Black had his best game of the season, where he scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, en route to the Magic's attempt at a comeback. Although the team fell short, Black has started to show some of the reasons why the team drafted him 6th overall. He was able to get to the rim often and although his free throw shooting could've been better, he was able to get to the line 7 times.
Franz Wagner has been the most consistent player of the season for the Orlando Magic, notching 22 points on 66% shooting. Wagner continues to showcase the fruits of his labor from playing a faster paced offense in Euroleague. Wagner also defended without fouling, only having one personal foul on the night. While the team as a whole needs improvement defensively, it's worth noting he was able to stay away from the whistle that has plagued this team often.
Tristan da Silva emerged as an early 6th man for this team, coming off the bench and scoring in bunches to give this team a boost. Unfortunately in the game against the 76ers, he was held scoreless not having a large impact on the game. In a game where the Magic were down, he was a +9, which showed he made an impact in ways off the scorecard. One stat we hope to see improvement on is being 0/1 from three. With his shooting prowess this team needs him to be taking more shots when open.