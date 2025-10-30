Bane scuffling, and other grades from Magic loss against Detroit Pistons
The Orlando Magic once again fell short, this time to the Detroit Pistons 135-116. The defense for this team has yet to gel, and the offensive potency we saw in the preseason has yet to be sighted during the regular season.
For the Magic, their goal of being a top seeded east team is getting further and further away, and an imminent change is needed if they want to have any hope of achieving that goal. The team is operating without an identity on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and problems from one side has been leaking to the other.
Whether it's discipline from the team, or a schematic change, the Magic need to do something different to get something different. Before we move on to the game against the Hornets, let's look at how some of the Magic players graded in last night's game.
Franz Wagner has been a model of consistency, being a steady presence on offense throughout the course of this early season. He finished with 22 points, gettting to the line 11 times. He had a strong 3 point shooting game, hitting 3 of 4 from deep, which is much needed in this offense. Currently, he's been the team's MVP, and if the players around him can find their footing, this play from Wagner can be a good sign for the future.
Desmond Bane has had a rough start to his Orlando Magic career, shooting the ball at a 43% clip, and even worse from 3 at 27%. His assist numbers are at the lowest they've been since his sophmore season at just 2.8 a game. The good news is that the team is only 5 games in to the season, but a turnaround from him will be instrumental given the price they paid for him. The game vs the Pistons was no different scoring 12 points on 27% shooting. Hopefully he can find his footing soon with their next game being tonight against the Hornets
Paolo Banchero statistically hasn't been bad, averaging 23 points a game along with 9 rebounds and a block and a half. However the way that his points have been coming hasn't been the most efficient fashion. Turnaround contested jumpers are shot's he can hit, but those shots don't fit in the flow of what the Magic offense wants to be. Banchero has been solid but look for his shot selection to be better.
Tristan da Silva had another solid outing, scoring 15 points off the bench including three 3-pointers. His play has been a shining spot for this Magic offense, bringing them exactly what he was drafted to do. The next step for him will be increasing volume and maintaining the efficiency, let's see if he takes that step sooner rather than later.
Wendell Carter Jr. has been somewhat of a letdown, after an extremely promising preseason. His play has left questions at the center position for the Magic, and opposing teams have been able to score in the paint at will.