Magic claim Florida’s top spot, surpassing Miami — at least for now

The Orlando Magic have long been the Miami Heat's "little brother". They are overlooked by the Heat's three championships to the Magic's zero. They are overlooked by the city of Miami compared to Orlando, and have been flat out dominated by the Miami Heat since the teams innaguration's into the NBA.

But the tables are turning, and the Magic have asserted their dominance over their big brother, winning this season's first three of five matchups, and beating the Heat in both preseason bouts. The Magic have won the season series for the first time since 2018/2019 and move to 66-84 all time against the Heat.

The Magic have done it with Banchero and without him. They have done it with Franz Wagner and without him. They have done it against a hurt Miami Heat team, and against a healthy one. The Magic have staked their claim as Florida's best team (for now) and here is how they have done it.

1. Star Power

In the latest matchup it was Bane's 37 points, the previous one it was Wagners 32, and in the season opener, Banchero and company combined for 70 of the teams 125 points. The Magic have a three headed monster, they have three alphas, and outweigh the Miami Heat. Wagner, Bane, and Banchero have all shown the ability to takeover games and do it with or without the others. The Magic have a 1A,1B, and 1C who are all interchangeable while the Heat are still looking for their 1A.

2. Depth and Consistency

The Magic are finding a rhythm and Desmond Bane is getting comfortable, but with many in and out of the lineup, they have shown their depth. Tonight, they didn't go to their young options (Richardson, Penda, Howard) and still showed their next man up mentality. Goga Bitadze had great minutes, Tristan da Silva showcased his abilities, Wendell Carter Jr was awesome, and the Magic continue to show that they can plug and play anybody on any night. Whereas the Heat, continue to struggle when going to their second unit.

The Magic have the perfect formula. A big three, followed by depth, where any one person can fill in when need be. They have showcased this before when the bench scored 82 against Philadelphia. They have proven it when Banchero missed time, and now they prove it again while Franz Wagner is out.

After a slow start to the season, coach Mosley has got the Magic on track, and they continue to beat a team that they have historically struggled with. A fanbase that historically calls the Magic "little bro" will have to slow their roll.

And that's because the Orlando Magic have taken over the state of Florida, at least for now.