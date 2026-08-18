Desmond Bane Reveals True Feelings About Magic's Sweeney Hire

Heading into his second season in Orlando after logging every single game in Year 1, Desmond Bane is ready to convert his durability into more wins while helping the Magic level up into a true contender.

After the hiring of Sean Sweeney fresh off an NBA Finals appearance with the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando is betting on this group to do just that, after mostly running back last year's roster.

Does Desmond Bane think Sweeney is the right fit to help this team get over the hump?

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates with Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bane told Baker Machado of Front Office Sports how excited he is about the Magic hiring Sean Sweeney:

Super excited.



He was just here at my house, here in Texas. I got a couple of my teammates down here, training with me, hanging out.



I think that just little things like him coming all the way out here shows his commitment, his care factor, how much he is willing to put into this thing. It is not only coaching, but it is building relationships.



Helping us to get to where he was just at. He was just in the Finals, so he has that experience, he has that credibility. I am super excited. I think he is going to help us in a major way. Desmond Bane

🔮Desmond Bane on Sweeney and the Magic pic.twitter.com/27dxvMq0ob — Rayshard❼ (M✭GIC 👑 ) (@Rayshard07) August 16, 2026

Bane went on to say that he is confident in his team's talent level even though the East got tougher:

Talent is not a problem for us; I think that we have a good collection of players.



It is about coming together, collective buy-in to whatever it is that Coach Sweeney wants from us, I think that is the ultimate key. And if we have that and we keep building and getting better throughout the season, anything is possible.



You have seen it over the course of the last few seasons. Spurs last year was kind-of like a surprise team and made a run to the Finals; the year before, the Indiana Pacers. So nothing is like it was ten years ago where you know LeBron is going to be playing in the Finals every year against the Warriors.



There is a lot of parity in the league; there is probably ten or eleven teams right now that think they have a chance to make a run, and we are one of them. Desmond Bane

Could the Magic be next in line for an unexpected playoff run if they somehow stay healthy this time around?

What are the odds that the NBA crowns Orlando as the 9th different champion in 9 straight seasons?

If this new coaching staff reestablishes this group's Top-10 Defense while uncovering a system that leads to a Top-10 Offense, anything is possible.