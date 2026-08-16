The Orlando Magic didn't do much to improve their roster this season (beyond adding Nikola Vucevic), but they made one major change. They moved on from head coach Jamahl Mosley and brought in former San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney.

The Magic were taken as far as they could go under coach Mosley and the hope is the new coach can reach that next step. After blowing a first round 3-1 series lead against the one seeded Pistons and will hope that Sweeney can bring the full strength out of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane.

Zach Lowe on what could unlock the NEXT LEVEL for Paolo Banchero and the Magic: 🎙️



“Getting more comfortable and the shooting is part of this, not playing the number one option role all the time because you have another really good player in Franz Wagner.”



Lowe also has his… pic.twitter.com/oRoAje3BYD — SleeperMagic (@SleeperOrlando) August 16, 2026

So it begs the question, what does a succesful year one season look like and does it have to include a playoff series victory?

Even with a rookie head coach, the Magic have to win a playoff series this year. They have been eliminated in the first round in three straight seasons and have taken no realistic step forwards with Paolo Banchero leading the way. Sean Sweeney must accomplish two things in Orlando this season, one of which is winning a playoff series, even in the tough Eastern Conference.

The second thing is creating an offense in which Paolo Banchero returns to All-Star form. Creating a cohesive offense that has some movement and life, while unlocking the true potential of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Franz Wagner. Those three alone should be able to terrorize NBA defenses --as long as they stay healthy-- and the depth they have should be enough in the right system.

To set a baseline I'd say the Magic need to be a top 15 offense.

Matt Hanifan

"A successful season for Sean Sweeney revolves around 1.) Maximizing their tantalizing trio of Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero and 2.) Advancing past the first round, which the Magic haven’t done since 2009-10. Obviously the goal is to compete for a championship, and a healthy Magic are well-equipped to play spoiler in a seven-game series. But if Sweeney can unlock the aforementioned trio offensively with a top-10 defense, Orlando could very well compete for homecourt in the East and snap their postseason series losing streak."

Jeremy Brener

"A successful first year for Sweeney in his tenure with the Magic is winning a playoff series. The Magic are clawing at the opportunity to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and this core is continuing to get better.

The progress the main group of players on the roster have made is not indicative of their plateauing in the playoffs. A lot of that can be attributed to injuries, but that is no longer an excuse that can be accepted. Orlando has its core players in their prime with one of the largest payrolls in the league. They brought in Sweeney as their big change in the offseason in order to push the team forward. Without seeing tangible results, there will be no success."

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan J. Skolnick

"When you're the most significant addition, the spotlight will shine most on you. So this season, in a lot of ways, is about the coach for Orlando. The task hasn't gotten easier with more premium talent moving East than in any offseason in decades, but Sweeney does have the advantage of players who are largely familiar with each other. It's just a matter of installing a new playstyle, especially on offense. The first goal should be getting out of the play-in, which won't be easy with at least nine teams who could win as many as 43 games. But a top-six seed would be progress, with the matchup dictating the chance for advancement. A favorable matchup with Detroit nearly got the Magic to the second round in April; the key now is avoiding a collapse. If they can't get to the top six, changes to the roster should come next, with upgrades at point guard and overall shooting the probable tasks."