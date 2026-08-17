Magic Hire Former Michigan Coach To Help Rebuild Offensive Identity

The Orlando Magic have hired John Beilein as a Senior Coaching Consultant to bolster Sean Sweeney's coaching staff, according to John Beilein.

In a tweet via his personal account (@JohnBeilein) on August 17th, 2026, John Beilein shared he will be helping out the new ball coach in his coaching duties for the Orlando Magic this upcoming season:

I am excited to be assisting Sean Sweeney and the Orlando Magic as a Senior Coaching Consultant this upcoming NBA season.



Sean has a brilliant future as an NBA Head Coach, and I am honored he has asked me to serve him and the Magic in this capacity.



I look forward to supporting the coaching staff and contributing in any way I can to the organization's continued growth and success. John Beilein

As head coach of University of Michigan from 2007 to 2019, Beilein made two Final Fours in 2013 and 2018, won two Big 10 tournaments in 2017 and 2018, won two Big 10 regular season titles in 2012 and 2014, and won the NIT in 2007, being awarded Big 10 Coach of the Year in 2014.

More recently, Beilein served as senior advisor to the Detroit Pistons after taking the job of Head Coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019-2020 for a few months before resigning from the position.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

Why Orlando Added John Beilein to Sean Sweeney's Staff

Trey Burke and former Michigan head coach John Beilein pose for a photo during his jersey retirement ceremony at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hiring of Beilein is one more bullet point on a long list of Orlando Magic connections to Michigan, as a state and college program.

Beilein has connections directly to this team, recruiting and coaching Moritz Wagner, who is no longer on the roster, but is obviously the brother of Franz. Both Beilein and Moritz were influential in the Wolverines recruiting Franz at the time. Beilein bolted for the pros before Franz signed, but Michigan rallied and secured Wagner's commitment, where he played his way into Top-10 pick status.

As for this Magic team as a whole, there is one area Beilein could be looking to directly address – catch-and-shoot 3pt shooting.

One of Beilein's specialties is working on shooting technique, which could benefit any players who need to splash threes to bring high impact, especially for a team aiming to take and make a ton of catch-and-shoot threes off the paint-and-spray playmaking of its drive-and-kick creators.

Beilein has spent years teaching fundamentals for shooting from footwork, spacing, to hand placement, even breaking down shooting to a granular level like finding the center of the ball, wrist flexibility, ball placement, and spin creation. Maybe he helps each shooter improve slightly in different ways, which would dramatically help the team as a whole.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

Could Franz, Desmond Bane, and Paolo Banchero be benefactors of this 2-Guard Motion action, a staple set of Beilein's at Michigan that forces ball-handlers into making quick decisions, cutters moving with purpose off ball, creating good scoring opportunities at the rim and for kickout threes?

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, & Desmond Bane are going to excel in this Beilein 2-Guard motion set. 🔥



This set will really help the team to get an easy look and hopefully help out stop a lot of those dreadful droughts at times of no scoring.@OrlandoMagic #MakeItMagic https://t.co/3rRm1YSDge pic.twitter.com/X33aSurNY1 — Tyler H (@Tynoles14) August 17, 2026

The Orlando Magic have been one of the worst 3pt shooting teams in the NBA since Beilein was roaming the sidelines of Ann Arbor; Orlando could use all the Michigan Magic they can get from deep.