Still time to prove the Magic didn't make a 2024 draft mistake
We are days removed from All-Star weekend, which begins with the Rising Stars Game on opening night of the three-night spectacle.
Last year, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and then-rookie Tristan da Silva were rewarded honors playing in the game. However, this year, the Magic didn't have a representative -- where da Silva and rookie Jase Richardson and Noah Penda were all under consideration.
Richardson, the Magic's No. 25 overall draft choice, has barely had a cup of coffee with the Magic, while Penda's been a rotation player for most of the season. da Silva has also stepped into a slightly larger role in the rotation as well, though his numbers haven't changed very much, suggesting there hasn't been a ton of growth in his game.
Did Orlando make a mistake in the 2024 NBA Draft? According to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, the Magic might have, suggesting the second-year wing hasn't quite lived up to his draft choice.
Tristan da Silva drops outside of top-20 in recent re-draft:
Orlando selected the four-year Colorado wing No. 18 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Listed at 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, da Silva was one of the classes top four-year players, averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 49.3/39.5/83.5 shooting as a senior.
But da Silva hasn't quite performed up to his pre-draft expectations thus far, according to Buckley, who had him going No. 23 overall in a recent re-draft, five spots lower than his initial draft slot.
"While dropped a few spots from his initial draft slot, da Silva is shooting a bit better than he did as a rookie (36.5 percent from three, up from 33.5) and playing a tiny bit more as a result (22.3 minutes, up from an even 22)," he wrote. "He'll often impact an array of box-score categories, he just seldom leaves a bit imprint on any one.
"He clearly can play at this level, but can he play better than this? His fast-approaching 25th birthday (May 15) creates some doubt."
Why it's too early to admit Magic over-drafted Tristan da Silva:
Ordinarily, three- or four-year college players have lower upside than those who played just one year. Jeff Weltman and Co. took a swing on a do-it-all-wing who may not have as much upside as, say, Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), for example.
Though it's typically difficult to evaluate the full picture for any prospect -- or a draft class entirely -- for at least 3-4 years, if not more. As we've seen with Black this season -- even though he was a one-and-done at Arkansas -- that growth isn't always linear.
da Silva also stepped into a roster housed by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two of the league's better young wings in the NBA. Opportunity for him was always going to be capped; I'd argue that the second-year forward has done a good job filling a secondary role when he's been asked to.
He is pushing his mid-20s, but that doesn't mean there's no longer any untapped potential that da Silva can unlock as a secondary creator or defender. If can continue to fine tune his skillset, da Silva will continue to grow into a good rotational player -- even if his numbers don't scream off the page.
