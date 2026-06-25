Evaluating Magic's Chances to Trade For LaMelo Ball

The Orlando Magic and the rest of the league are reacting to the trade rumors surrounding Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ball is fielding interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors, but other teams could also be interested. While this isn't a confirmation, there's a very good chance the Magic are not on the list of teams trying to trade for Ball.

LaMelo Ball Doesn't Fit Magic's Brand of Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While the Magic could benefit from adding a playmaking point guard to help Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Ball is not a good fit for what the Magic are trying to do schematically.

The Magic, under new head coach Sean Sweeney, value defense, and Ball simply is not a strong defender compared to most of the league. Jalen Suggs would almost certainly have to go in any possible deal between the Hornets and Magic, and Orlando values the former No. 5 overall pick's defense so much.

Orlando would simply be a worse defensive team by making this trade, and it wouldn't be enough even if the offense improves.

Magic Don't Have Assets to Trade For LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Ball is interested in staying with the Hornets, and there is a good chance that Charlotte keeps him if they do not find an offer to their satisfaction. This isn't a Giannis Antetokounmpo situation where a trade has to happen because the star is forcing himself out — at least not yet.

Maybe Ball's relationship with the Hornets will sour due to these rumors, but as of the report, the All-Star point guard wants to stay in Charlotte. Regardless of how this is turning out, the Magic won't be trading for Ball for reasons beyond his desire to stay in Charlotte or not.

Ball's role in the situation likely means that the Hornets are simply listening to offers as opposed to shopping Ball, which means they are likely looking for at least one, if not multiple, first-round picks.

The Magic traded four first-round picks last year, two of which have yet to be conveyed for 2028 and 2030. Therefore, Orlando doesn't have what Charlotte is looking for.

The Magic are a team that likes the roster that they have, which means they want to see how the players respond to Sweeney as their new head coach before making any changes to the on-court personnel and the core around Banchero and Wagner.