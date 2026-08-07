2026-27 Orlando Magic Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart
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There is still nearly two months until the start of training camp, but barring an unforeseen trade, the Orlando Magic's roster is pretty much finalized. They can fill one more roster spot if they choose to, as well as shift its three two-way spots.
Nevertheless, the Magic are ushering in a new era this year -- the team's biggest (and only real) change was hiring first-year head coach Sean Sweeney. Their core is still intact, but what does the full picture look like?
Magic's Guaranteed Contracts:
The Orlando Magic enter the new year with 13 of their 14 contracts guaranteed. Below is a comprehensive list of their 2026-27 cap hits, sorted by dollar amount, courtesy of Spotrac.
- Franz Wagner: $41,754,690 (25.3 percent of cap)
- Paolo Banchero: $41,240,250 (25.0 percent)
- Desmond Bane: $39,446,090 (23.9 percent)
- Jalen Suggs: $32,400,000 (19.6 percent)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: $18,102,000 (11.0 percent)
- Anthony Black: $10,106,316 (6.1 percent)
- Goga Bitadze: $7,608,696 (4.6 percent)
- Tristan da Silva: $3,991,200 (2.4 percent)
- Jase Richardson: $3,132,360 (1.9 percent)
- Jevon Carter: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)
- Jonathan Isaac: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)
- Nikola Vucevic: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)
- Noah Penda: $2,150,917 (1.3 percent)
Orlando brought back Carter, Isaac and Vucevic -- over five years after trading him away -- on minimum contracts.
59 players across the NBA are making at least $32.0 million. The Magic have four of them -- with Banchero's extension kicking in -- tied with the reigning champion Knicks for the most in the East. Additionally, Orlando is $10.2 million below the first apron and $2.5 million below the second.
The Magic are also $17.4 million into the luxury tax and are set to pay north of $32 million in tax payments this upcoming season. This is the first time they are expected to be a tax team since 2010-11, the season after their last postseason series win (2009-10), when they made the East Finals.
They were one of the worst teams in the East for the majority of that timeframe, so that makes sense. But in today's NBA, the majority of teams exist above the cap, with 11 teams above the tax.
Non-guaranteed contracts:
The Magic just have one non-guaranteed contract: Jamal Cain's $2.6 million salary.
Cain signed a two-year end-of-season contract toward the end of the 2025-26 regular season, but his salary for this upcoming year was a non-guaranteed club option. They exercised the option, but the contract won't be fully guaranteed until Jan. 10.
Two-way contracts:
Each NBA team is given three two-way spots to fill (that don't count against the cap). Here are the Magic's players on said deals:
- Izaiyah Nelson (No. 51 overall pick)
- Alex Morales
- Colin Castleton
Depth Chart:
Sean Sweeney's rotation remains a mystery, but below is the Magic's projected depth chart for 2026-27:
POSITION
Starter
2nd unit/string
3rd
4th
PG
Jalen Suggs
Jevon Carter
Jase Richardson
SG
Desmond Bane
Anthony Black
SF
Franz Wagner
Tristan da Silva
Jamal Cain
PF
Paolo Banchero
Noah Penda
Jonathan Isaac
C
Wendell Carter Jr.
Goga Bitadze
Nikola Vucevic
These spots are fluid; we live in the positionless era, and there is still some ambiguity regarding Sweeney's preferred roles for his new players, and how that might factor into his rotation and, thus, the depth chart.
Barring injury (knock on wood), one could expect the Magic's five-man unit of Suggs-Bane-Banchero-Wagner-Carter to start. That unit was a plus-13.5 in 272 combined minutes (inc. postseason) last year. It will be difficult to yank that unit from the floor, unless Sweeney believes that Black is a better fit alongside Bane-Wagner-Banchero than Suggs is.
One key guard is still extension eligible:
One of the biggest questions the Magic faced this summer was whether or not Black would be extended. As of Aug. 5, he has yet to see a new deal after making a drastic third-year leap, averaging 15.0 points and 3.7 assists on 44.7 percent shooting and 54.9 percent true shooting.
What are the Magic's core?:
- Paolo Banchero
- Franz Wagner
- Desmond Bane
- Jalen Suggs
You could also add Carter to the mix, too.
Who are Magic's best young players?:
Outside of the aforementioned Banchero, who's still only 23-years-old, here are the Magic's top young guns (in no order):
- Anthony Black
- Jase Richardson
- Noah Penda
- Izaiyah Nelson (injured)
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_