2026-27 Orlando Magic Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

There is still nearly two months until the start of training camp, but barring an unforeseen trade, the Orlando Magic's roster is pretty much finalized. They can fill one more roster spot if they choose to, as well as shift its three two-way spots.

Nevertheless, the Magic are ushering in a new era this year -- the team's biggest (and only real) change was hiring first-year head coach Sean Sweeney. Their core is still intact, but what does the full picture look like?

Magic's Guaranteed Contracts:

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic enter the new year with 13 of their 14 contracts guaranteed. Below is a comprehensive list of their 2026-27 cap hits, sorted by dollar amount, courtesy of Spotrac.

Franz Wagner: $41,754,690 (25.3 percent of cap)

Paolo Banchero: $41,240,250 (25.0 percent)

Desmond Bane: $39,446,090 (23.9 percent)

Jalen Suggs: $32,400,000 (19.6 percent)

Wendell Carter Jr.: $18,102,000 (11.0 percent)

Anthony Black: $10,106,316 (6.1 percent)

Goga Bitadze: $7,608,696 (4.6 percent)

Tristan da Silva: $3,991,200 (2.4 percent)

Jase Richardson: $3,132,360 (1.9 percent)

Jevon Carter: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)

Jonathan Isaac: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)

Nikola Vucevic: $2,449,421 (1.5 percent)

Noah Penda: $2,150,917 (1.3 percent)

Orlando brought back Carter, Isaac and Vucevic -- over five years after trading him away -- on minimum contracts.

59 players across the NBA are making at least $32.0 million. The Magic have four of them -- with Banchero's extension kicking in -- tied with the reigning champion Knicks for the most in the East. Additionally, Orlando is $10.2 million below the first apron and $2.5 million below the second.

The Magic are also $17.4 million into the luxury tax and are set to pay north of $32 million in tax payments this upcoming season. This is the first time they are expected to be a tax team since 2010-11, the season after their last postseason series win (2009-10), when they made the East Finals.

They were one of the worst teams in the East for the majority of that timeframe, so that makes sense. But in today's NBA, the majority of teams exist above the cap, with 11 teams above the tax.

Non-guaranteed contracts:

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) reacts after dunking the ball during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic just have one non-guaranteed contract: Jamal Cain's $2.6 million salary.

Cain signed a two-year end-of-season contract toward the end of the 2025-26 regular season, but his salary for this upcoming year was a non-guaranteed club option. They exercised the option, but the contract won't be fully guaranteed until Jan. 10.

Two-way contracts:

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson (35) drives to the basket for a lay up as Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each NBA team is given three two-way spots to fill (that don't count against the cap). Here are the Magic's players on said deals:

Izaiyah Nelson (No. 51 overall pick)

Alex Morales

Colin Castleton

Depth Chart:

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Sweeney's rotation remains a mystery, but below is the Magic's projected depth chart for 2026-27:

POSITION Starter 2nd unit/string 3rd 4th PG Jalen Suggs Jevon Carter Jase Richardson SG Desmond Bane Anthony Black SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Jamal Cain PF Paolo Banchero Noah Penda Jonathan Isaac C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze Nikola Vucevic

These spots are fluid; we live in the positionless era, and there is still some ambiguity regarding Sweeney's preferred roles for his new players, and how that might factor into his rotation and, thus, the depth chart.

Barring injury (knock on wood), one could expect the Magic's five-man unit of Suggs-Bane-Banchero-Wagner-Carter to start. That unit was a plus-13.5 in 272 combined minutes (inc. postseason) last year. It will be difficult to yank that unit from the floor, unless Sweeney believes that Black is a better fit alongside Bane-Wagner-Banchero than Suggs is.

One key guard is still extension eligible:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) after receiving a technical foul against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions the Magic faced this summer was whether or not Black would be extended. As of Aug. 5, he has yet to see a new deal after making a drastic third-year leap, averaging 15.0 points and 3.7 assists on 44.7 percent shooting and 54.9 percent true shooting.

What are the Magic's core?:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Desmond Bane

Jalen Suggs

You could also add Carter to the mix, too.

Who are Magic's best young players?:

Outside of the aforementioned Banchero, who's still only 23-years-old, here are the Magic's top young guns (in no order):

Anthony Black

Jase Richardson

Noah Penda

Izaiyah Nelson (injured)