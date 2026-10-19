Orlando Magic regular season basketball is almost here. The Magic kick off the 2026-27 season against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21.

The Magic then face the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors twice.

For the Magic to have a good start, there are three things they will have to do.

Paolo Banchero must hit the ground running

Paolo Banchero struggled shooting the ball early in preseason. However, he turned things around in the final two preseason games. Banchero scored 24 points in each game.

He shot 10-for-13 from the field (76.9%) and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc (66.7%) in the penultimate preseason game against Cleveland. In the final game against Miami, Banchero shot 5-for-11 from the field (45.5%) and 1-for-2 from deep (50%).

Banchero needs to keep the momentum going from these final preseason games.

The Magic are playing tough teams to begin the season; this makes offensive production key. Banchero will play the biggest role in the Magic having a strong offensive start this season.

The Magic will need this even more if Franz Wagner (shoulder) is unable to play at first. Wagner exited Orlando's final preseason game with right shoulder soreness.

The bench unit to be impactful early

In preseason, Tristan da Silva averaged 16.5 points on 45.3% shooting from the field and 37.8% shooting from three.

If da Silva keeps this shooting efficiency going, it will be key for Orlando to begin the season. Wagner shot just 20% from beyond the arc. Banchero shot 40% from deep. Neither Wagner nor Banchero took a ton of 3-pointers during preseason.

The Magic will likely need a reliable, higher-volume 3-point shooter in the forward rotation if Banchero and Wagner continue this at the start of the season. Based on preseason, it seems that da Silva can bring this. This will be a nice element to their forward rotation.

His scoring will be even more important if Wagner misses time to begin the season. The Magic will be without Noah Penda (hamstring). Losing Penda further increases the importance of da Silva's offensive contributions.

Anthony Black did not suit up in any of the Magic's preseason games. They will need Black to get his rhythm going early to bolster their guard rotation.

Given his 2025-26 regular season, he should play a big role for Orlando again.

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their defensive production

With matchups against the Hawks, Timberwolves, Knicks and Raptors in their first five games, Orlando will be facing talented offenses. This will be a good early test for their defense this season.

The Magic will need to have solid defensive games against these teams. This is also important because of the breathing room it can provide. If Orlando is without Wagner or struggles during a stretch of the game on offense, stops will be important.