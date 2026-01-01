Paolo Banchero is getting his bounce back after Magic win in Indiana

3 Takeaways from the New Year's Eve Magic Win in Indiana as Orlando beats the Pacers 112-110

Bullyball Banchero is back

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to make a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images



That's two games in a row where Paolo Banchero is looking more and more like himself.



First, in a close loss in Toronto; even with the missed stepback jumper at the buzzer, Banchero dropped his fourth triple double ever and second of the season, tallying 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists with just 1 turnover and 1 block to boot, shooting cleanly at 7/15 2P - 2/4 3P - 3/4 FT.



Then, on New Year's Eve, Banchero broke out his bullyball skills barrelling downhill through defenders like a bowling ball rolling through pins as a downhill force to the rim.



Paolo Banchero finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists (5 turnovers), 3 blocks, and 1 steal while converting 12 of 21 shots from the field and 5 of 7 shots from the line, another efficient performance of two-way winning impact for Orlando's young superstar.



In a tied game at 110 a piece, on the final offensive possession for Orlando, Banchero backed down his mismatch, spun through the defender, hung the ball low and finished high off the glass through bump-and-finish contact for the go-ahead AND1 finish.



The free throw would have been the cherry on top; luckily he and his team got the stop the next play to call game.



Magic fans can celebrate more than just the all-around impressive box scores Banchero is putting up in back-to-back games; Paolo Banchero is playing with that bounce again.



Paolo is moving, jumping, exploding, rising and firing and flushing with that natural hops in his hoops that he had before his groin injury, which has taken time to fully recover from.



A fully healthy and motivated Paolo Banchero heading into the new year is a scary sight for the rest of the league.

Jalen Suggs is back, baby

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs has returned; from weeks of questionable and doubtful to active on the last day of 2025.



Jalen filled the box score with 11 PTS - 3 AST - 3 REB - 3 STL - (3 TO)



Suggs brought his normal intensity on defense, hounding at point-of-attack and navigating around screens for deflections, even forcing his patented pick-six steal.



On offense, Jalen stayed making the highlight passes and good reads he usually does, along with a few high-risk turnovers that tend to happen as well.



Orlando has desperately needed its net rating killer and face of the defensive hustle culture back in the lineup; Suggs' return couldn't have come at a better time.

Goga Bitadze gets his revenge

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) celebrates against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Goga Bitadze Revenge Game delivered its promise; Bitadze scored 14 points while missing just one of his seven shots on the night where he pulled down 9 rebounds including 5 on the offensive end; even dishing out 3 assists to 2 turnovers on top.



Bitadze found himself setting strong screens and rolling right into clean looks off handoffs into alley-oops from Tristan da Silva twice in this one, helping Bane find the rack on other handoffs throughout.



Goga's go-go gadget arms stayed ready to contest at the rim and crash the glass for putbacks, making a difference with his energy, strength, and timing instincts on both ends.

Read More Orlando Magic On SI News