Magic must heed Mosley's turnover mantra tonight vs. Trail Blazers and other keys
The Orlando Magic (4-6) are off to a rockier start to the season than expected.
Coming off a frustrating loss to Boston last night, the team is looking to bounce back in a back-to-back against the defensive-minded Portland Trail Blazers. (5-4)
How will Orlando respond tonight and what are the keys to victory?
Portland wants to crash the offensive glass, draw fouls, and force turnovers; The Magic can't let them.
1. Limit turnovers to Portland's swarming defense
Against the #1 turnover-forcing defense in the league tonight, the Magic must take extra care of the ball, every decision should have a purpose.
A big reason Orlando lost to the Celtics last night was self-harming mistakes; missing a ton of threes (7/30 3P) and 17 turnovers for 29 points, a stat Jamahl Mosley repeated throughout the post-game press conference.
Some of that is Boston's defense, possibly gambling for steals knowing they are outsized at nearly every position, but it's generally a controllable factor for the offense.
Sloppy turnovers, bad passes, poor decisions, slow movements can lose possessions that add up to losing games. Live ball turnovers are the worst thing a team can do to themselves, losing out on a scoring opportunity while providing the most efficient one possible for the defense, a fast break.
Playing at a faster pace creates a little mayhem, but that's got no affect on when the game slows down in the halfcourt, where plenty of the turnovers came.
The Magic are threading the needle between building a system of quick read-and-react decisions while trying not to bog down the offense with too many play-calls; for a team still forming its offensive identity, one need is clear – this offense needs more consistent structure.
More specifically though, the starting unit is still blowing out opponents; what the Magic really need is other lineups that work well together to be able to rely on at any given moment.
The return of last season's league leading bench scoring big man before going down to injury, Mo Wagner, will make a huge impact for bench scoring upon his return.
How many of Orlando's young stars should be on the court at all times?
How much time do resident veteran role players deserve before giving impressive rookies more burn?
Much of these answers will come from trial and error, throwing out different lineups and looks against different matchups to see where advantages can be found, and its easier to try things early in the season to see what works before the playoffs roll around.
This Magic team just can't forget its core identity and primary goals along the way, if they must experiment, they must also stay competitive and balanced on both ends of the floor.
2. Don't let Portland crash offensive glass; limit 2nd chance points
Portland thrives in a handful of four factors: drawing fouls on offense, forcing turnovers on defense, and crashing the offensive glass.
The Magic rank 15th on the defensive boards and 11th on the offensive glass; the team needs to dominate both to cancel out Portland's advantage and take advantage of Orlando's size and strengths.
Clingan (4.4 OREB), Camara (2.0 OREB), and Shaedon Sharpe (1.8 OREB) are the top-three offensive rebounders for Portland that Orlando should prioritize boxing out every time a shot from the Blazers goes up.
3. Win free throw discrepancy
Who's ready to win a free throw contest?
Both of these teams rank top ten at drawing free throws (ORL 1st, POR 7th) but also rank bottom ten at not fouling on defense. (ORL 21st, POR 29th)
The Magic should attack the rack like normal to draw their usual high volume of whistles and then they have to convert at the line when given the opportunity; they are free points after all.
Orlando should hone in on defending without fouling in this one, use their size and length effectively on defense and on the glass, and limit turnovers which limits fast breaks to force Portland to beat you straight up with their halfcourt offense.