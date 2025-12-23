Suggs out, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic aim for a split of their four-game Western swing that has featured a pair of lopsided losses and a win that featured a late-game collapse. In other words, things aren’t going great for the Magic as they get set to conclude this swing, which will be their fifth consecutive game a couple time zones removed from their norm.

After falling to New York in Las Vegas in the NBA Cup semis, Orlando returned home before venturing back out on the road for games in Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and now Portland. It hasn’t helped that the Magic remains shorthanded, listing point guard Jalen Suggs as out despite him being on the trip. A couple of others are legitimately ‘questionable.’

Orlando is playing in its fifth back-to-back of the season, but hasn’t played on consecutive nights since Nov. 23. Suggs hadn’t played in one due to restrictions, so not being at full strength for the second leg of one of these is nothing new. The Magic are 2-2 in Game 2 of a back-to-back, with one of the wins coming against the Trail Blazers at Kia Center on Nov. 10.

The Blazers are 3-1 on the second night of back-to-backs and are also playing roughly 24 hours after working at home against Detroit in a game where their late comeback bid fell short against the Pistons. Portland had matched a season-best three-game win streak prior to falling 110-102 despite a 25-point outing from guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Trail Blazers

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 10:10 p.m. EST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), BlazerVision/KUNP (Blazers)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KPOJ (Blazers)

Orlando seeks split on road trip by continuing nice run in Portland

The Orlando Magic (16-13) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (12-17) in one of the three final games tipping off on Tuesday prior to a night off for the entire NBA on Christmas eve.

Both teams enter this one weeks removed from their last back-to-back, but they’ve also each gone just 4-5 in December. The Blazers have only lost once in three games at Moda Center, while the Magic is just 1-4 outside Central Florida. Orlando has won three of the past four in Portland.

The Magic won the first matchup between these teams 115-112 in a memorable game won by Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation on Nov. 10. Banchero led Orlando with 28 points but missed crucial free throws down the stretch to open the door for a Trail Blazers comeback. Sharpe scored 31 points for Portland.

The Blazers won 10 in a row over the Magic from Feb. 2017-Jan. 2022 and are 13-5 over the last 18 games in the series. Portland is 42-30 against Orlando lifetime in a series that dates back to 1989 and saw the Magic lose the first eight before finally capturing a victory.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -1.5 (-112), Blazers +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -120, Blazers +100

Total: 231.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BLAZERS

F Deni Avdija

F Toumani Camara

C Donovan Clingan



G Shaedon Sharpe

G Kris Murray

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Tristan da Silva: Questionable - Right Shoulder Contusion

Goga Bitadze: Questionable - Left Knee Strain

Jonathan Issac: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Jalen Suggs: Out - Left Hip Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

BLAZERS

Jerami Grant: Out - Left Achilles Tendonitis

Jrue Holiday: Out - Right Calf Strain

Robert Williams III: Out - Left Knee Injury Management

Scoot Henderson: Out - Left Hamstring Tear

Damian Lillard: Out - Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Left Thumb Ligament Tear

Blake Wesley: Out - Right Foot Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Warriors loss: "I think we got outworked. That’s not our style of basketball. They beat us to 50/50 balls. Our communication broke down one too many times in transition, finding bodies. You’ve got to give them credit the way they defended, the way they made it tough on us at the rim. They did some very good things, but we have to be better in that regard."

