ORLANDO. — The Orlando Magic produced one of the epic playoff collapses of all-time in losing Game 6 to the Detroit Pistons 93-79 inside the Kia Center, which turned from jubilant to shocked and then disgusted, with many heading for the exits with a few minutes left.

It was hard to blame anyone after this whiplash.

The Magic held a 22-point lead at halftime, but that wasn't enough to withstand Detroit's dastardly defense in the second half, which felt as if there was a lid on Orlando's basket for the final two quarters of the game.

At one point, the Magic missed 23 straight field goals, with that finally ending with Paolo Banchero free throws. Even after that, Orlando had a chance, but simply could not get into set offense; Desmond Bane took several long ill-advised shots, and the ball stopped moving.

This was inconceivable at halftime, with the Magic ahead 60-38, and getting the shots they wanted. However, in the third quarter, the Pistons came out hot knowing they had to step up or face elimination, and their star Cade Cunningham led the way along with a locked-in defense.

The Pistons held the Magic to just 19 points in the second half, costing Orlando a chance to become just the fifth 8-seed in NBA history to clinch a spot in the second round of a seven-game series. No team has done so since the Miami Heat in 2023, which then propelled Miami to the NBA Finals.

21 straight missed shots. Not by accident. pic.twitter.com/6W9b70nk6K — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 2, 2026

The numbers were staggering.

Detroit outscored Orlando..... 55-19 in the second half.

That's 55-19.

It was 24-11 in the third quarter.

And it somehow got worse in the fourth: 31-8.

The Magic missed 27 of their final 28 shots.

How did this collapse happen?

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane celebrates with Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

This was all about the offense, as the Magic -- who struggled at times during the season -- had an avalanche of errors and bad luck at once. The defense was sound, but as the Pistons built their momentum on the defensive end, they were able to turn that into offense in the fourth quarter.

As the Magic lead disintegrated, the sloppiness in their play began to show. Silly fouls were committed, defensive assignments were missed and the body language for the group turned sour. Eventually, Wendell Carter Jr. fouled out and Goga Bitadke made mistakes in his place. Banchero, who scored 45 in Game 5, missed 16 of his 20 shots and finished with 17 points. Jalen Suggs was 1 of 10 from the field.

ORLANDO MAGIC JUST MISSED 23 SHOTS IN A ROW, AS THEY CHOKED AWAY GAME 6 AT HOME 😳❌



14 straight minutes of game time without a single field goal made…



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oYBtiDKT4h — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 2, 2026

Cunningham finished with 32 points for Detroit, which got big shots from Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris to pull away. The Pistons won while getting only 13 points from their bench.

The loss for the Magic will be difficult to recover from in just two days, with a flight to Michigan to come. It's arguably the worst in franchise history, and one of the worst we've seen from any playoff team in some time.

The team had a chance to end a 16-year drought of advancing out of the first round of the playoffs, but couldn't get it done in front of their home fans, where they have played so well throughout the postseason over the last three years -- even while struggling this season on the road. And now the coach, Jamahl Mosley, is squarely back on the hot seat after he had seemed to save his job with Orlando's connected, determined play for the first five games and two quarters.

Onwards to Game 7

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Pistons have all the momentum going into Game 7. The Magic must be devastated after losing this heartbreaker, but they are still the masters of their own fate.

It will be up to the Magic to decide which team shows up to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday for Game 7, with a chance to face either Toronto or Cleveland in the second round -- that series also will go the full seven games, after the Raptors beat the Cavaliers on Friday. Will it be the one that showed up in the first half that built a 22-point lead or will it be the team that made everything hard on themselves in the second half?

Game 7 tips off on Sunday in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN.

But if the Magic start like they finished Friday, some may want to hide their eyes.