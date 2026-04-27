How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Game 4 Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead over top-seeded Detroit as the Eastern Conference’s 1-8 series continues opposite a pair of Western Conference matchups on Monday evening.

After a 98-83 loss that helped Detroit even things at 1-1, Orlando took advantage of the series shifting back to Florida from Michigan, getting off to another strong start thanks to Desmond Bane knocking down his first six 3-point attempts and holding on despite the Pistons wiping out a double-digit fourth-quarter lead entirely.

Between Cade Cunningham’s turnover woes, Jalen Duren’s disappearing act and a lack of bench production, the Pistons are legitimately in peril. Although a 3-1 deficit wouldn’t end their chances of advancing to the conference semifinals, it would leave them with no room for error the rest of the week.

Orlando shot 8-for-32 from 3-point range in Game 2 but was able to pick up their production from beyond the arc, hitting 15-for-33. If they can approach the 40 percent mark and stay close in the rebounding battle, this becomes another winnable game at home for the Magic.

Detroit is looking to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time in 18 years, while Orlando is out to break a 16-year drought between playoff series wins. Tobias Harris has been the Pistons’ second-leading scorer but hasn’t shot it effectively, so getting more help for Cunningham is head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s top priority.

The Magic have seen star Paolo Banchero average 24 points in the wins and 18 in the loss. He has averaged nine rebounds, seven assists, 1.6 steals and a block, while Bane matched him in leading the team in scoring with 25 Game 3 points. All five Orlando starters scored in double-figures, but it’s Franz Wagner averaging 18 points in the wins and 12 in the loss that may be making the biggest difference since his defense has been excellent.

The Magic are now 26-15 in home games this season and 5-1 over their last six home playoff contests at Kia Center. Orlando is 29-28 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 28-14 on the road and 40-15 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Monday, April 27, 8:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: NBC, Peacock

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic host Detroit looking to take commanding lead in first round

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in, 2-1 playoffs) host the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 1-2 playoffs) in Game 3 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs. The series is tied 1-1.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -3.5 (-110), Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pistons -155, Magic +130

Total: 214.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Left Hip Soreness

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Saturday’s winning Game 3 effort: “It was our defense, our composure, our communication. All of those little things within the game are so important.”