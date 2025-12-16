NBA champion Horace Grant to host new show, "Legends in Session"
In this story:
4x NBA Champion and Orlando Magic legend, Horace Grant, is hosting a new show expected to release in 2026, titled:
Legends in Session with Horace Grant
I talked with Horace Grant on my podcast, Learning Basketball, about his new show along with his legendary NBA career, family, teammates.
First and foremost, Horace describes the show as being "about recognizing and giving legends their flowers, right now."
Here's more details on the show, directly from his team's press release:
4x NBA Champion Horace Grant Launching New Television Series “Legends in Session”— A Powerful Blend of Sports, Stories, and Service
"CHICAGO—Four-time NBA Champion Horace Grant is moving from the court to the camera with an all-new television series set to film and premiere in Chicago—the city where he first made his mark as a cornerstone of the Bulls’ historic first three-peat dynasty. The inaugural season will feature 13 one-hour episodes, each offering fans an unprecedented, up-close look at the careers and legacies of some of the most iconic figures in sports and culture.
“There are so many stories we’ve never had the chance to tell and this show will allow us to celebrate what we’ve lived through, to give back while we do it, and to inspire the next generation to build on what we started," said Grant. "At its heart, Legends in Session is more than a talk show—it’s a movement that bridges sports, storytelling, and service.”
Hosted by Grant, Legends in Session is built on three pillars—telling the Stories of a Generation, Honoring Legends, and Giving Back—with each episode unfolding like an NBA game
with a pregame, tipoff, four quarters, halftime, and postgame.
His guests will share their stories, defining moments, and personal journeys during candid, emotional, and often hilarious conversations. Expected guests on the show will be Grant's friends, rivals, and teammates—including Scottie Pippen, Stacey King, BJ Armstrong, Vernon Maxwell, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, Penny Hardaway, his brother Harvey Grant, and many more."
Horace Grant's Resume is Loaded
Horace Grant was the 10th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 NBA Draft, winning three titles during the first threepeat with Jordan and Pippen in 1991 and 1993.
Joining the Orlando Magic in 1994, Grant provided championship experience and veteran wisdom to the locker room shared by up-and-coming stars Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, helping the Magic beat Jordan's Bulls in a playoff series and make the 1995 NBA Finals.
Grant finally won his fourth championship with Shaq (and Kobe) later on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. Tracy McGrady, Gary Payton, and Karl Malone are few more all-time greats he shared the court with.
Every contender that acquired Horace Grant's services knew they could count on four things: elite defense, sound rebounding, a clean midrange jumper, and the trademark goggles seeing the light to the end of the tunnel from the locker room to the NBA Finals.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK