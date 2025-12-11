Paolo Banchero doesn't mind playing the Heat
In this story:
Desmond Bane became the first player since Tracy McGrady to score 37 PTS three times in a six-game span for the Orlando Magic.
Anthony Black was wreaking havoc on both ends, getting downhill driving and dishing at will.
Just another Tuesday night for this Orlando Magic team.
The Magic just kept chipping away
After Orlando trailed 18-2, Banchero said it was wild to see the score like that, but the team just kep chipping away, especially after the bench cut the lead back to single digits.
Running the floor hard, Anthony Black finally put Orlando on the board with a driving finger roll, and soon after that threw down a mean one-handed putback slam off his own miss.
Banchero's playmaking was on display, creating potential 3pt assists, hitting Suggs with a clean cross-court skip pass, finding ways to score through double teams like driving to the rack with fancy footwork for the clean backwards-finish reverse for the AND1.
Jalen Suggs forcing turnovers, drawing fouls, connective passing, perimeter defense, splashing C&S threes.
Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac stayed protecting the rim, swatting and denying everything in sight. Wendell finishing strong at the rim, doing the little things for this team as usual.
Desmond Bane's 37 PTS off bump-and-finish drives and 6 massive threes pulled the team away.
Magic - Heat Postgame Quotes from Paolo Banchero and Jamahl Mosley
Before the game, I asked Jamahl Mosley and Eric Spoelstra about the Heat's new fast-paced screenless playstyle, if the unpredictability makes it more difficult to defend. The goal appears to be to create advantages through endless drive-and-kick ISO relocation while maximizing 5-out spacing.
After the win, I asked Jamahl Mosley how big Anthony Black was tonight spot-starting for Franz against Miami, making plays for the team by getting downhill: (not to mention, his elite defense)
I think he was great, I really do. I think more than anything his defense on Tyler Herro at times, making shots tough.Jamahl Mosley
Us being able to sit down and guard, because that is a tough team when they are able to go one on one, attack you downhill, less pick and rolls, but they found ways to attack us.
You know, obviously there are things we are going to clean up, but our guys did a great job of taking on that challenge.
I asked Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero about the Magic - Heat Rivalry, and if playing each other so often when both teams are this competitive at the same time adds fuel to the fire.
Banchero said it's always fun getting to go up against the Heat, the in-state rival:
Miami is a great organization. They are always… or they are usually pretty good.Paolo Banchero
You know, it is always fun getting to go up against them.
In-state rival, and they got a good team.
And it has felt like we have played them quite a bit already, so, always fun playing them.
That's one more #MagicWin in the Sunshine State Rivalry, and this one came with bragging rights and stakes attached. Until next time, Miami.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK