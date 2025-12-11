Desmond Bane became the first player since Tracy McGrady to score 37 PTS three times in a six-game span for the Orlando Magic.



Anthony Black was wreaking havoc on both ends, getting downhill driving and dishing at will.



Just another Tuesday night for this Orlando Magic team.

The Magic just kept chipping away

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After Orlando trailed 18-2, Banchero said it was wild to see the score like that, but the team just kep chipping away, especially after the bench cut the lead back to single digits.



Running the floor hard, Anthony Black finally put Orlando on the board with a driving finger roll, and soon after that threw down a mean one-handed putback slam off his own miss.



Banchero's playmaking was on display, creating potential 3pt assists, hitting Suggs with a clean cross-court skip pass, finding ways to score through double teams like driving to the rack with fancy footwork for the clean backwards-finish reverse for the AND1.



Jalen Suggs forcing turnovers, drawing fouls, connective passing, perimeter defense, splashing C&S threes.



Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac stayed protecting the rim, swatting and denying everything in sight. Wendell finishing strong at the rim, doing the little things for this team as usual.



Desmond Bane's 37 PTS off bump-and-finish drives and 6 massive threes pulled the team away.

Magic - Heat Postgame Quotes from Paolo Banchero and Jamahl Mosley

Before the game, I asked Jamahl Mosley and Eric Spoelstra about the Heat's new fast-paced screenless playstyle, if the unpredictability makes it more difficult to defend. The goal appears to be to create advantages through endless drive-and-kick ISO relocation while maximizing 5-out spacing.



After the win, I asked Jamahl Mosley how big Anthony Black was tonight spot-starting for Franz against Miami, making plays for the team by getting downhill: (not to mention, his elite defense)



I think he was great, I really do. I think more than anything his defense on Tyler Herro at times, making shots tough.



Us being able to sit down and guard, because that is a tough team when they are able to go one on one, attack you downhill, less pick and rolls, but they found ways to attack us.



You know, obviously there are things we are going to clean up, but our guys did a great job of taking on that challenge. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how big Anthony Black was tonight spot-starting for Franz against Miami, making plays for the team by getting downhill:



“I think he was great, I really do. I think more than anything his defense on Tyler Herro at times, making shots tough.… pic.twitter.com/x3L8HDlzRG — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

I asked Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero about the Magic - Heat Rivalry, and if playing each other so often when both teams are this competitive at the same time adds fuel to the fire.



Banchero said it's always fun getting to go up against the Heat, the in-state rival:

Miami is a great organization. They are always… or they are usually pretty good.



You know, it is always fun getting to go up against them.



In-state rival, and they got a good team.



And it has felt like we have played them quite a bit already, so, always fun playing them. Paolo Banchero

I asked Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero about the Magic - Heat Rivalry, and if playing each other so often when both teams are this competitive at the same time adds fuel to the fire:



“Miami’s a great organization. They’re always… or they’re usually pretty good.



You know,… pic.twitter.com/IOZ2254k6K — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

That's one more #MagicWin in the Sunshine State Rivalry, and this one came with bragging rights and stakes attached. Until next time, Miami.