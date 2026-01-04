Analyst declares Paolo Banchero's Magic a disappointment, but here's why they're not

The Orlando Magic are not performing up to the high expectations that were placed upon them ahead of the season.

The Magic are 19-16 through 35 games, which is slightly higher than the pace they set last season, but they were expected to perform better than they have been. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes is pointing out the flaws within the team this season.

"The Orlando Magic made a significant win-now trade to acquire Desmond Bane over the summer, and they've more recently gotten a breakout stretch from former lottery pick Anthony Black. Due partly to injuries, an offensive scheme that still stalls out and a defense that has surprisingly slipped, the Magic still aren't good enough," Hughes wrote.

"Orlando is on pace to win 42 or 43 games, slightly better than the 41 it managed last year and well short of the 47 it secured in 2023-24."

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley directs his team against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Magic struggling, according to analyst

Hughes believes the Magic could be getting more out of their star players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both of whom have missed time this season due to injury.

"Paolo Banchero has been a major disappointment, and his shooting struggles have only intensified. More than ever, it's hard to imagine him being the best player on a true postseason threat. All the free throws are nice, but they don't offset the fact that he misses three out of every four triples he attempts," Hughes wrote.

"Franz Wagner has missed time as well, which doesn't help Orlando's bottom line. If he returns at full strength, Banchero figures out how to make a jumper and the defense recaptures its form of a year ago (a healthy Jalen Suggs would help there), maybe the Magic can change their fate. For now, they're among the more disappointing teams in the league."

While the Magic could be better, there are reasons why the team should not be worried just yet. The main reason is that there's still more than half of the season left to go, and the team has one of the easiest strength of schedules in the NBA for the rest of the season. Seven of their next eight games come against teams sitting under .500 in the standings.

The Magic also aren't too far behind in the standings. Just three games separate them between the 7 seed and the number 3 seed, which is currently being occupied by the Boston Celtics.

On top of that, they haven't been healthy for a good part of the season. Banchero missed time with a groin strain, while Wagner has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, and Jalen Suggs has been out of the lineup for a number of different reasons.

Ultimately, there is still a lot of reason to be optimistic about the Magic's chances this season. If they can win some of these bankable games coming up and can get healthy sooner, the team should no longer be considered a disappointment.

More Orlando Magic Stories