Anthony Black knows what Magic must do to become top-6 seed

If you looked up the word "inconsistent" in the Webster's Dictionary, there's a non-zero chance that the Orlando Magic's logo appears an example.

Or at least that should be the case.

The Magic don't have a win streak longer than three games all season, and they have just three two-game win streaks since the start of December. The Magic are merely 14-14 with a minus-1.6 NET minus Franz Wagner, who remains out indefinitely with an ankle injury, and are just a half-game out of a top-6 seed in the East.

When asked what needs to be done to accomplish that, Magic guard Anthony Black was blunt.

"Getting consistent with the way we play," he told ESPN's Malika Andrews on NBA Today. "With the energy we bring every night, especially on the defensive side of the ball. ... We expect to be playing our best basketball in this stretch of the season."

Orlando does not have easiest path to end season:

Barring a collapse from the Toronto Raptors, it does not look likely that the Magic will earn a top-5 seed with 26 games left.

However, there is just a 0.5 game separating the 76ers, Magic and Miami Heat. Orlando does not play another game against Philadelphia -- where it does not have the head-to-head tiebreaker -- with just one more against Miami, who Orlando has already bested four times this season.

The Magic have the 10th-hardest strength of schedule the rest of the way while Philadelphia has the 11th-easiest, according to Tankathon. 12 of the Magic's final 26 come against teams who currently own a top-6 seed, including two more against top-seeded Detroit, two against Minnesota, two against red-hot Cleveland and one against the reigning champion Thunder.

Orlando is 7-13 in games against current top-6 seeds this season. Though they are just 2-8 in such games with a minus-8.4 NET without Wagner.

The Magic's offense and defense have been problematic this season. Orlando's third-year guard has helped save them on both ends, but it will have to be much more consistent as it makes this final push.

Orlando looks to conclude its four-game road trip on a high note. After going 2-1 over its first two, it caps it all off against the star-studded the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Tip-off will be at 10:30 p.m. EST inside Crypto.com Arena.

