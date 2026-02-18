Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner will miss at least the next three weeks after another flare up with his left ankle, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely after recent tests showed that he requires additional time and rehabilitation for soreness in his left high ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. The Magic will evaluate Wagner's progress in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/ATPfPQQm1O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

Wagner, 24, has missed 25 of the last 29 games with his ankle injury. He's averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the season, shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

Wagner has been the Magic's best player when he's been on the court this season, so this is another big blow. Without him, they've teetered with mediocrity. From Dec. 9 to Jan. 8, in games that the 6-foot-10 wing did not play, the Magic went 12-13.

Orlando is currently 28-25, 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers in a weakened East. It is currently on track to make its second consecutive play-in, and without Wagner, the odds of that coming to fruition seemingly increase.

Once again, it will be up to Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black to carry the load for Orlando. The injury bug can't stop biting the Magic at the most inopportune times, but they will have survive this stretch heading into the latter portion of the season.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for more updates! Be sure to follow of our Orlando Magic OnSi content in the meantime!

More Magic OnSi Stories: