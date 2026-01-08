Luckily for the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero remembered to pack his clutch genes for the road trip.



A week after drilling a game-winning shot on Indiana's floor in a New Year's Eve matinee, Paolo Banchero steps up again in the clutch for this Magic team, banking in a buzzer-beating three-pointer in an overtime game in Brooklyn.



Paolo continues to show off his clutch shooting ability and his all-around impact as of late for this Magic squad, especially as a scoring creator tank offensive engine.



Paolo Banchero shows up in the clutch again for Orlando

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This is now the 12th straight game where Orlando has alternated between wins and losses.

At this point, the Magic are a bit too committed to the bit.

Paolo Banchero has saved Orlando in two of these close contests with game-winning shots, while also missing a potential game-winner in Toronto after kicking off this recent stretch of strong play.

The loudest critics of Paolo's game have been asking for more efficient shot selection and team-first decision making overall, and as the season progresses, Banchero continues to deliver results.

While the groin injury recovery seemed to be bothering Banchero for weeks, he's finally turned a corner these last 6 games or so.

Over his last 6 games, Paolo Banchero's averages are up to 26 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists to 4 turnover and 1.5 combined steals + blocks per game.



In that span, Banchero is scoring 57% 2P% on 15 twos, 41% 3P% on 4 threes, and 70% FT% drawing 7 free throws per game.

Paolo Banchero is not just producing like his former self, but moving around the court like his peak athletic self again, which is exactly what the Magic need from him, especially with two other key stars in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missing extended periods of time.

No one in Orlando's huddle or on opposing teams is viewing Paolo Banchero differently this year despite poor jump shooting numbers; Banchero sees double teams constantly, almost no matter what playtype he's used in, and is still creating a reliable 1.0 points per possession out of basically any play Orlando runs for him.

The small sample size of 30 injury-riddled games combined with the volatility of jump shooting in general doesn't translate to a player no longer being a threat as a jump shooter; years of evidence show otherwise.

Self-creation is a skill in its own right, and Paolo Banchero is the only player on the Orlando Magic with that skill-set; if Paolo is getting the shooting reps he needs to off the court to fine tune his percentages, the efficiency will turn up eventually.

Paolo Banchero's tough shot taking is already valuable for diverting the attention of the defense, usually drawing two defenders in the process; Banchero elevating that to a higher percentage of tough shot making would take his individual game and the Magic's offense to another level.

Doing so while playing within Orlando's new system alongside all the moving parts of style of play, new teammates, and ever-changing rotations is the challenge at hand.

As Paolo and the Magic find their groove on this road trip, it appears Banchero is embracing the challenge.

Read More Orlando Magic News