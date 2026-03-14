Concerns linger for Magic in this area

It's been another season marred by injury and inconsistency. But the Orlando Magic are not-so-quietly playing their best basketball of the season.

Although that hasn't necessarily quieted the concerns about the team's ability to potentially win a postseason series, something they haven't done in 16 years.

According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the biggest concern heading into the final stretch is the team's mediocre offense.

"A woeful offensive team for the past few years, the Orlando Magic went all-in on a Desmond Bane trade to help fix their shooting and playmaking issues," Swartz wrote. "The result? Better, but still not great.

"Bane is having a good year, yet Franz Wagner has missed over half the season and Paolo Banchero's production has flatlined. This roster is still screaming for a true point guard, even if it means moving a core piece to get one this summer. For now, Orlando is going to try and scratch and claw its way out of the play-in tournament with whatever offense it can muster."

Why there's more reason to believe in the Magic offense:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates his overtime game-winning three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets with guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Noah Penda (93) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Anthony Black (0) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While they have climbed out of the bottom-third, the Magic offense has still underperformed this season. Currently, they're No. 14 in offensive rating, although they're No. 16 in Dunks & Threes' adjusted metrics, which accounts for strength-of-schedule.

Orlando also has the seventh-worst effective field goal percentage and 17th-best true-shooting percentage. Those aren't favorable metrics when you consider that eight of the top-11 in eFG% are currently seeded in the top-6, with three of them in the East.

But the Magic's surge offensive post-All-Star break -- where it ranks in the top-9 -- directly coorelates with the recent surge of Paolo Banchero.

We've seen Banchero play his best basketball at this time of year before. And the Magic have slightly altered his role of late, utilizing him more as a screener (and, thus, a roller) and cutter, where he's been more decisive downhill.

Since the break, he's averaging 25.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.8 dimes on 49.1 percent shooting and 59.1 percent true shooting, albeit over a 12-game sample.

March basketball can oftentimes be deceiving. But as long as Banchero continues to thrive in this role, so should the Magic offense -- despite injuries to both Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, who has elevated his game to a new level offensively in 2025-26.

Orlando will need its star wing at his best over its final 17 games, as it will from Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva, among others. But the Magic's recent success offensively coorelates with Banchero's recent play and their improved defense -- which must continue if they seek any postseason success.

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