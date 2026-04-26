The Orlando Magic picked up a big 113-105 win in front of their home crowd in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons?! What were a few numbers that led to it?! Let's examine!

15 - Number of Magic made threes:

The Orlando Magic made 18 threes (on 66 attempts) in their first two games. They nearly topped that number alone with 15 in Game 3, the seventh time in franchise history they've netted at least 15 in a single playoff game.

A healthy chunk of that number was courtesy of Desmond Bane, who broke a truncated two-game slump, knocking down his first seven threes. Jalen Suggs made three, Paolo Banchero made two and Franz Wagner knocked down a huge one late, among a couple others.

Overall, it was encouraging to see the rock go through the hoop. That didn't happen a lot in Games 1 and 2, especially from beyond the arc.

14 - Magic offensive rebounds:

Orlando finished a plus-six on the glass, but earned its mark on the offensive glass, where it finished a plus-four. The Magic also held the advantage in second-chance points, accounting for the majority of baskets from Magic big Wendell Carter Jr., who had 14 points and a series-high 17 rebounds (including eight offensive).

Rebounding wins championships; every possession matters at this stage of the season. And Orlando did an excellent job gobbling up offensive rebounds and converting putback opportunities, especially Carter.

44.2 - Percentage both teams shot from paint:

While Carter and Co. did a good job on the offensive glass, it was still a war of attrition for both teams in the paint. The Pistons finished a plus-four in paint points, converting on 20 of their 41 tries (48.7 percent). Meanwhile, the Magic were 18-of-45 (40.0 percent).

Combined, that's merely 44.2 percent. As I've mentioned before: It would not surprise me if the paint battle defined the outcome of this series. And it's not going to get any easier, either.

25 - Points apiece from a pair of Magic stars

The two B's (Bane, Banchero) were outstanding, finishing with 25 points apiece in the winning effort. Bane erupted for 14 in the first half, while Banchero did most of his damage as the game wore on.

Nevertheless, both players played with aggression and intention. Banchero was one assist shy of a triple-double to go along with three steals and two blocks. Bane, who struggled mightily in Games 1 and 2, had seven boards and one steal.

6 - Advantage in made free throws

Oddy enough, the losers of both of the first two games had the advantage in the free throw battle. That trend was snapped in Game 3, where the Magic were a plus-six in the free-throw battle (26-20). That won't always correlate to wins, but Orlando finished with nine more free-throw attempts.

In this series, every point matters.