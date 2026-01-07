Five questions ahead of Magic vs. Nets matchup

The Orlando Magic are dusting themselves off after last night's loss against the Washington Wizards because they have another game 24 hours later against the Brooklyn Nets.

To learn more about the Magic's upcoming opponent, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons.

What have the Nets been up to this season since they played the Magic in the NBA Cup?

The Nets have changed a lot since facing the Magic in the NBA Cup. They are 10-11 since losing that game, and it's largely because the offense has found some stability.

Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 27.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game across the last 21 games, consistently being the leading scorer. The defense has also turned around from being at one point the league's worst to now an above average unit –– a testament to the coaching staff's adjustments.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. goes to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

How active do you expect the Nets to be at the trade deadline?

The trade window opened Dec. 15, and while no team has been active in completing trades thus far, it's safe to say that Brooklyn will gauge the market on several players.

No one is labeled untouchable on the roster, but anyone outside of the rookies and Noah Clowney seems to be on the table. Expect to see one, if not both of Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr., shipped off elsewhere before the deadline.

How have the five first-round picks looked for the Nets this year? Who stands out the most?

All five of Brooklyn's first round picks of gotten a chance in some capacity this season, but it's primarily been Egor Demin, Danny Wolf and Drake Powell who have surpassed expectations. Demin leads the pack and has proved to be a true threat on the perimeter, and his defensive instincts have gotten better as the season's gone on.

If the Nets were to win, what would be the reason why?

If the Nets were to win against the Magic, it'd be because they shut down the pieces around Paolo Banchero. Franz Wagner likely being out for the matchup will help Brooklyn's scouting of Desmond Bane and Anthony Black. Banchero can go off on the offensive end, but it will depend on whether the Nets' backcourt can shut down Orlando's secondary scorers.

What's your prediction for the game?

My prediction for the game is that the Magic will win 116-110, likely due to Brooklyn's lack of offense outside of Porter Jr. Orlando's backcourt is built to shut down Terance Mann and Demin and being without Claxton will cause trouble on the defensive end. The Nets' bench should outplay the Magic's, but their starters will get outplayed.

