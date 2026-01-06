Five questions ahead of Magic matchup against Wizards

The Orlando Magic are beginning a quick two-game road trip along the East Coast as they take on CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards.

The Magic are looking for their first win streak in over a month. The team has traded wins and losses in each of their last 10 games. The Magic are in need of finding some consistency, especially with an easier point portion of their schedule coming up. If they can pull away with a win against the Wizards, that could go a long way towards getting them back to where they want to be in the standings.

With the next game approaching, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins to learn more about Orlando's next opponent and its current state of affairs.

Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson defends. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards have won four of their last six games and are beginning to turn a corner. What has been the reason behind their success?

A big reason for their success has been Tre Johnson. He recently set the NBA rookie record for most three pointers from 30+ feet. He is looking like the next great three point shooters.

What's the biggest New Year's resolution for the Wizards?

The biggest resolution is to develop. With news that the team is trying to trade CJ McCollum for Trae Young, it shows they care about developing young players. They need to maximize those minutes for players like Alex Sarr and Johnson.

What is one thing people should know about the Wizards that cannot be found in a box score?

They have been slowing down. They used to be trying to play fast and get up shots as quickly as possible. Now though the pace has slowed down.

If the Wizards were to beat to the Magic at home, what would be the reason why?

Limiting turnovers is the only way they can beat the Magic. If they can have less than 13 turnovers, good chance they can come away with another win.

What’s your prediction for the game between the Magic and Wizards?

My prediction is a Magic victory 109-103. Close game, but the Wizards are falling back down to earth and truly tanking.

Tip-off between the Magic and Wizards is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET from inside Capital One Arena in the nation's capital. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

