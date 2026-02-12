Magic Can Turn Things Around in Second Half

The Orlando Magic are stumbling into the All-Star break after a 116-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Kia Center.

While the Magic picked up the loss, there was hope and optimism from Desmond Bane after the game.

“I think, you know, having a full lineup. You know, there’s so many weapons out there," Bane said.

"There’s so many guys that can touch the paint. That dynamic, you know, really opens up a lot of opportunities for me to catch and shoot shots. [Jalen] Suggs had 10 assists again tonight. He’s been passing the heck out of the ball, so I think that as the season goes on, we’re just continuing to find ways to help each other and play to each other’s strengths.”

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles around a screen from center Wendell Carter Jr. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane Believes in Magic Ahead of All-Star Break

The Magic are getting back to full strength after Franz Wagner returned this week from a high ankle sprain. He had his minutes restricted in his first two games upon his return, but that should change after the All-Star break as his activity levels get ramped up. Once the team has Wagner at full capacity, the Magic should be able to reach their full potential.

The Magic don't have all of the time in the world to get things right, but there will be a challenge to get into a rhythm with everyone available. The hope is that the team moves with intention over the next couple of weeks after the All-Star break to secure the best place possible in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic believe their best basketball has yet to come and the team can get hot at the right time going into the final couple of weeks in the season. The Magic find themselves 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 6 seed in the East, which would give them immunity from participating in the Play-In Tournament. They sit five games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 4 seed, which would grant homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Magic are back in action in a week when they take on the Sacramento Kings to start a 4-game road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

