Franz Wagner back, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are 2-0 following the trade deadline, pulling off wins against two of the NBA’s worst teams, Brooklyn and Utah. They’ll now face the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time all season.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will return after missing nine consecutive games due to an ankle injury.

Orlando has surpassed the 50-game mark, leads the Southeast Division by a half-game and will face the Bucks twice before the All-Star break arrives. They’re hoping to sweep both games against a team missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who wasn’t traded last week and is now looking to return and help his team grab a play-in spot.

The Magic will be looking for their third consecutive victory, which would match their longest of the season. Orlando rallied past the Jazz 120-117 on Saturday, aided in part by their opponent’s impressive tank job.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.

Antetokounmpo will be missing his sixth straight contest since his latest calf strain.

The Magic are 16-8 at home and have an 18-17 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Milwaukee is 9-17 on the road and 16-17 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 9, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WTMJ (Bucks)

Magic seek to match season-long win streak

The Orlando Magic (27-24) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) in a matchup between two of only eight teams in the NBA currently on win streaks..

The last time Doc Rivers’ team came into his former home city of Orlando was Jan. 10, 2025, escaping with a 109-106 win. The Magic won the most recent contest on March 8 in Milwaukee, overcoming 37 points and 11 rebounds from Antetokounmpo.

Paolo Banchero led the way with 29 points, while Cole Anthony added nine assists and three blocks. He was on the Bucks until last week but has since been moved to the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee is 19-3 over the last 22 games against the Magic, having won 14 straight from 2019-23.

The Magic trail the all-time series 76-56 dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -10.5 (-115), Bucks +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -500, Bucks +380

Total: 220.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Available - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on trade deadline day, losing Tyus Jones: “We set the tone with our defense, that’s what these guys did. There was a seriousness to them."

