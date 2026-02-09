The Magic host the Bucks tonight in Orlando, but a few chairs are shuffling around.

Orlando forward Franz Wagner returns from injury as new Bucks guard Cam Thomas is expected to make his team debut; Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been ruled out.

How will the Magic adjust to the changing rotation, work Franz back in lightly, while containing the Bucks new sparkplug scorer they don't have a clean scouting report on?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Contain Cam Thomas as scorer

Feb 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cam Thomas is a walking bucket.



Containing Thomas if Milwaukee unleashes him with full freedom in his first game with Antetokounmpo out will be key.



Thomas would rather score himself than create for others, so deterring Thomas from shooting and forcing him to pass is a key to the game.

2. Don't let Milwaukee's Giannis-less offense catch you sleeping

Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter (7) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks have sneakily ranked 11th in offense the last two weeks, winning 3 of their 6 games, despite missing The Greek Freak to injury recently.



Orlando can't let Milwaukee come out shooting hot early; intensity, focus, and determination on the defensive end to make Milwaukee work for good shots is a must for this Magic squad that has far too-often came out of the gate sleepwalking.



With Franz back in the lineup, the Magic have one of their most-focused two-way players on the roster available to help bring that consistency, but in his first game returnning from injury, he shouldn't be expected to carry the load.

3. Unleash Paolo at the 5

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) look for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero unlocks a lot for this Magic offense, a reliable scoring creator for the team out of any playtype.



With Wendell Carter Jr. out, and Franz Wagner in, the Magic could slide Banchero up to the five.



This move could be in the starting lineup where Orlando rides with the potential death lineup of Suggs-Bane-Black-Wagner-Banchero, or it could be an experiment with the best available five players at some point throughout the game.



This lineup provides Orlando's best 3pt shooters, ball-handlers, versatile defenders, and shot creators all in one lineup, save for Wendell who brings the edge in the dirty work on the frontline; this lineup trades off big man stuff with extra offense on the perimeter, a formula that could be a lethal and versatile lineup for the Magic.



Getting reps in during the regular season will help Orlando determine if this unit is balanced enough on both sides of the ball to use in the playoffs.

Read More Orlando Magic News