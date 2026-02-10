Franz Wagner Returns in Magic Win vs. Bucks

The Orlando Magic are playing the song for the third straight time after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 inside the Kia Center.

For the first time in his career, Franz Wagner came off the bench following a nine-game absence from a high ankle sprain. He scored 14 points in 17 minutes as the Magic pulled out the victory.

The Magic and Bucks will play once more to close out the first half of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

