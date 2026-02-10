Magic Reveal Starting Lineup After Franz Wagner Return

The Orlando Magic are fully healthy for the first time in over a year as Franz Wagner is available following a nine-game absence from a high ankle sprain.

However, Wagner won't be on the court when the ball is tipped against the Milwaukee Bucks on Peacock. He is coming off the bench for the first time in his career as the team starts Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Magic Putting Franz Wagner on Bench in Return

This is very similar to how the Magic started the season, but instead of Black, Wagner was starting. There has been a bit of a conundrum for the Magic when it comes to Black because he started the season off the bench, but he has been incredible as a starter.

When everyone is healthy, Black has normally been the team's sixth man. However, it appears he is sticking around in the starting lineup for now. This might be due to a possible minutes restriction for Wagner, but it's good to see the team has everyone healthy and available. It should go a very long way as the team tries to build some momentum in the final two months of the season before the playoffs.

With just two games left in the first half of the season, the Magic could have decided to rest Wagner until after the All-Star break. However, it's clear that the team is prioritizing wins. If he is available and healthy, they are going to see what they can get out of him. There is, of course, the risk that he could re-injure himself as he did when he returned to the court in Berlin last month, but these decisions are not made at the snap of a finger. There is a lot of research and doctor opinions that go into this, and it looks like Orlando is comfortable trotting Wagner out there.

The Bucks are countering with a starting five that features Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner. They are still playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been out for the last couple of weeks nursing a calf strain. The Bucks have won three straight games and are fighting to get back in the Play-In Tournament picture.

The Bucks and Magic are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game exclusively on Peacock.

