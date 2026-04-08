Hawks coach still upset at this 'dirty' play from this Magic big

We're one week removed from the Atlanta Hawks' season-series sweep over the Orlando Magic. Though Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is still pretty upset over this one play that ultimately sidelined backup center Jock Landale for the remainder of the season.

In the fourth quarter of the Hawks' 29-point blowout victory, Magic center Goga Bitadze committed a hard foul on Landale. As the 6-foot-11 big was rising up for a dunk, Bitadze ripped Landale down with his right arm, leading to Landale landing awkwardly on his ankle and spraining it.

The Magic big wasn't making a play on the ball and was promptly ejected after it was assessed a Flagrant 2. Making a radio appearance on 92.9 The Game earlier this week, Snyder was still upset about Bitadze not receiving any repercussions after the ejection.

"It was a dirty play," Snyder said, according to Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game. "I wish it would have been taken more seriously than it was. To get to a point where there's no penalty, there's no suspension, there's nothing?

"I've been very very measured about what I've been saying about that, but it's wrong."

Appearing on @929TheGame this morning, Quin Snyder spoke about the Jock Landale/Goga Bitadze incident:



"It was a dirty play... I wish it would have been taken more seriously than it was. To get to a point where there's no penalty, there's no suspension, there's nothing?" (More) — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) April 7, 2026

Quin Snyder accussed Magic of doing the same thing last year:

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts on the sideline during the game against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to the Hawks' fourth-year head coach, this isn't the first time that the Magic have played dirty. Snyder accused them of doing the same a season ago

"The part of it that’s even more concerning to me is that we played (the Orlando Magic) last year, and we probably playing our best (basketball)," he said. "We were in a similar situation, where we had a trade at the deadline, and we were playing really well. And we went down to Orlando and two guys on our team were knocked out for the season -- Larry Nance and [Vit Krejci] -- both on dirty plays.

"So here we are, a year removed, and you could see it coming. That’s the game plan against the Hawks is to try to punk us. And you know what? It didn’t work because we were tough and we competed. And then it turned into that when the game was over. It makes me really, really angry.”

Coach Snyder called out Orlando's 'dirty play' on The Steakhouse @929TheGame after Jock Landale's injury, noting a disturbing pattern against the Magic, dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/T1m06feqNE — 92.9 The Game (@929TheGame) April 7, 2026

Bitadze only played 15 minutes in the blowout loss, scoring four points with five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

At 43-36, the Magic are still eligible for a top-5 seed. But since the Hawks are slowly, but surely separating themselves from the rest of the pack, it appears the best place the Magic can realistically finish is No. 6. So it's not like the two teams will be seeing each other anytime soon, barring a completely unforeseen circumstance.

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