Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

An Eastern Conference rivalry renews on Monday night, as the New York Knicks (No. 3 in the East) hit the road for their final road game of the regular season against the Atlanta Hawks (No. 5 in the East).

Atlanta has lost just three games since the All-Star break, and it’s jumped into first in the Southeast Division, ahead of Miami, Orlando and Charlotte. Jalen Johnson and the Hawks are in a great spot to avoid the play-in tournament, but they’ll still need to close out the regular season strong to make that happen.

On Monday, oddsmakers have set the Hawks as small favorites at home against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks, who are just 21-19 straight up at home this season.

These teams split their first two meetings in the regular season, but Atlanta has outplayed the Knicks since the All-Star break, posting the third-best net rating in the NBA.

Can the Hawks give themselves an even bigger cushion over the play-in picture in the East?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-110)

Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks: +100

Hawks: -120

Total

226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Knicks vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Knicks record: 50-28

Hawks record: 45-33

Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Trey Jemison III – out

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Jock Landale – out

Keshon Gilbert – questionable

Knicks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

Could this be a big game for NAW from deep? I shared why it’s possible in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting :

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is having a breakout season, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3.

Alexander-Walker is averaging over three made 3-pointers per game, yet his prop is set below that on Monday night.

Now, he takes on a New York Knicks team that has struggled defending the 3-ball, ranking 21st in opponent 3-pointers made and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage.

So, this is a great matchup for the former first-round pick, who went 5-for-12 and 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in two games against the Knicks earlier this season. Overall, NAW has made three or more shots from deep in 15 of 21 games since the All-Star break, shooting 45.3 percent from deep during that stretch.

He should thrive against this New York defense, especially if he flirts with double-digit attempts from deep for the third time against them this season.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Hawks are a solid bet to win this matchup:

The Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break, skyrocketing to the No. 5 seed in the East while posting a +12.2 net rating (third in the NBA). Atlanta is 19-3 since the break, and it now takes on a struggling road team in the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are just 21-19 on the road this season, and they’ve posted the worst road ATS record in the NBA (14-26) in the process.

New York has been up and down over the final weeks of the regular season, recently struggling on a three-game skid against other playoff-level teams.

So, I’m taking Atlanta to win this game outright at home.

The Hawks and Knicks have split their first two games this season, and Atlanta has a net rating of nearly five points better than the Knicks since the break. While a lot of the Hawks’ wins have come due to an easy schedule, they’re not awful against teams that are .500 or better, going 22-27 this season.

I can’t trust this Knicks team on the road, as it’s continually come up short against the number.

Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.