Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell missed the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies with an ankle injury, and he's back on the injury report on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for this game, and the Cavs are just 1.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings as a result. Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson are also questionable for the Cavs, who have dealt with a bunch of injuries in the second half of the 2025-26 season, including a prolonged absence for center Jarrett Allen due to a knee injury.

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 7, 2026

Mitchell has only missed multiple games in a row at one point this season (from late February into early March when he missed four games), and he's appeared in 69 games overall in the 2025-26 season.

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The Cavs likely would be favored by more if the star guard wasn't on the injury report, but there is still a chance that he suits up in what could be a preview of a first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland currently holds the No. 4 seed in the East, though it's just one game back of the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks with three games left in the regular season. So, the Cavs could move up in the standings depending on how each teams fares over the final days of the campaign.

Mitchell is an All-NBA candidate this season, as he's averaging 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3. The Cavs are 19 games over .500 when Mitchell plays, so it's possible this line will move in their favor if he's upgraded to available on Wednesday.

This story will be updated with Mitchell's final status for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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