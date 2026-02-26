The Magic's last five games have been a whirlwind, but one steady presence has kept the team calm through the storm.

The newest star in Orlando's skyline has not only found his groove – he's found another level.

Does this development mean the Magic's offense as a whole is finally finding its rhythm to boot?

Let's look at the numbers.

Desmond Bane has the magic touch

Desmond Bane's gone berzerk

Desmond Bane's last five games of basketball box scores take at least a triple take to take in:

Over his last five games...



Desmond Bane is scoring 28 PPG while shooting 76% eFG% from the field, 67% 2P% on nearly 9 2PA, and 57% 3P% on nearly 8 3PA per game!



Bane has logged three 30pt games in that span, featuring a 36pt game against the Clippers, a 34pt game against the Suns, and a 31pt game against the Bucks.



Dishing out 3.4 assists to just 1.6 turnovers gives him over a 2.0 AST/TO ratio, while racking up 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks each night out is helping his team force turnovers left and right.



His impact is measuring at a staggering +10 BPM, while his scoring is at a wild 77% TS% overall.



One of the best looks for the Orlando Magic is simply running Desmond Bane Off Screen



Creates an open look or open lane for Bane nearly every time



Bane ranks 16th in efficiency and 28th in volume



Throw in this 'fake-reverse-give-and-go-handoff' wrinkle and its a layup for Des pic.twitter.com/nIPLcppYVN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 25, 2026

Bane launching 8 threes per game in this stretch has taken this Magic offense to another level.

The shooting gravity he brings on and off the ball helps unlock more spacing, driving lanes, and cutting gaps for the rest of this halfcourt offense.

The Magic score nearly a point per possession in sets running Desmond Bane off screens, where his 0.97 PPP ranks 16th in efficiency and his 1.5 Off Screen possessions rates rates 28th in volume.

Orlando could run these sets even more frequently to see how high they can push Bane's volume, because Bane's efficiency as a shooter and overall scorer continues to rise off the charts.

After Bane's 7/10 3PT outpouring against Toronto before the All-Star Break, I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley about Bane's quick trigger mentality and ideal volume; Jamahl answered, "He was shooting ~10 3PA last year in Memphis, I think that's when he's at his best clip."

Desmond Bane on launching a Season-High 10 3PA, his first double-digit 3PA night this season:



“They’ve been on me about trying to find ways to get more 3PA up.



Ten (10 3PA) has been the goal the past few games.



Hopefully I can continue to hunt them”



(Q from @AdamKoffler) pic.twitter.com/J7z5GqNqnw — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

Magic fans thought the team must be cursed after trading four first rounders for a 3pt sniper who walks in and shoots 32% 3P% on five over his first twenty games of the season.

Then, he started heating up from deep, hitting crazy clutch threes with 30pt explosions, upping his average the next twenty games to 36% 3P% on 5 3PA per game.

In the final third of these roughly sixty games so far, Bane's shooting efficiency has skyrocketed to 47% 3P% on 6 3PA over his last 17 games.

Move the numbers up to that fateful home game against Toronto on January 31st, 2026, where Desmond finally hit the 10 3PA mark for the first time, and Bane's 11-game sample since then jumps up to a 50% 3P% clip on a volume of 6.5 3PA.

To emphasize the stat from before and gradual development in efficiency rising with volume:



In his last five games, Bane's splashing in 57% 3P% of his three-pointers while launching just under EIGHT 3PA per game!

In their 4 games since the All-Star Break, the Magic have the 7th-best Point Differential, the 7th-best Defense, and the 13th-best Offense, with big effort by Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

The more comfortable Bane becomes with the offense, the more open looks Orlando creates for Bane, and the more Bane hunts his own shot first realizing that's generally the best shot for the team, the more his shot confidence shines and the more efficient his shot becomes.

Magic fans already know Desmond Bane's quick trigger changes everything for the Magic offense; the team can only hope he continues to find it, and they continue to find him.